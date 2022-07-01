2022 Five Star Conference Agenda Announced

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Beyond just being boutique hotels in the Medina of Tunis, Dar Ben-Gacemis a social enterprise. With the Dar being built back in the 17th century, the preservation of artistic heritage and revive architecture were done to maintain history while modernizing one’s stay. From a prestigious dining/meeting room with gypsum carved ceilings to Tunisian geometric lace-like carvings and Arabic font script framing the rooms, this boutique hotel can’t be missed. Rooms are named after well-known innovators in Tunisian ceramic history and all Dar furnishing and decoration are handmade by Tunisian artisans from all over the country.

