Economy

2022 Five Star Conference Agenda Announced

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Star Conference (FSC) and Expo is the premier mortgage conference that attracts leading subject-matter experts, hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of professionals representing mortgage servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, service providers, investors, and real estate organizations from across the nation. Now in its 19th year, the...

13th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit to Take Place in Singapore this July

After twelve successful editions of the official Digital Transformation Summit, Exito is all set to host its next industry event. The thirteenth edition of the event will be taking place in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore and will serve as an ideal platform to enhance Singapore’s Journey towards becoming a Smart Nation. The summit provides an ideal opportunity to connect, learn, and network with like-minded peers from various enterprises in Singapore.
ECONOMY
Feeding America Announces New Members Elected to National Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, announced the election of new members to the Feeding America National Board of Directors. They are Anne Alonzo, Former Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Corteva Agriscience; Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank; Lisa Mensah, President and CEO of Opportunity Finance Network; and Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, CEO of the Native America Agriculture Fund. Their terms will begin on July 1, the beginning of Feeding America's 2023 fiscal year.
AGRICULTURE
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Social Enterprise Hotel in Tunisia that Hires & Provides Skills for High School Dropouts

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Beyond just being boutique hotels in the Medina of Tunis, Dar Ben-Gacemis a social enterprise. With the Dar being built back in the 17th century, the preservation of artistic heritage and revive architecture were done to maintain history while modernizing one’s stay. From a prestigious dining/meeting room with gypsum carved ceilings to Tunisian geometric lace-like carvings and Arabic font script framing the rooms, this boutique hotel can’t be missed. Rooms are named after well-known innovators in Tunisian ceramic history and all Dar furnishing and decoration are handmade by Tunisian artisans from all over the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Star#Foreclosure#Fsc#Labs#The Keys For Life Event#Ds News Mreport
Telegraph Hill Partners Raises $525M Fifth Fund for New Life Science and Healthcare Investments

SAN FRANCISCO , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph Hill Partners (THP), a venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated to building life science and healthcare technology businesses, announced that it has closed on THP V, a new $525 million investment fund. The fund will make investments in innovative companies that are commercializing advanced technologies in areas including life science tools, reagents, specialty chemistries, medical technology, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, healthcare services, agriculture and animal health. THP V will be managed by a team close to major life science and medical innovation hubs, and includes Matt Mackowski, Deval Lashkari, Tom Raffin, Jeanette Welsh, Alex Efron, Kate Cilio and Linda Gregoire in San Francisco; Paul Grossman in San Diego; Rob Hart in Miami; Alex Herzick and Rob Capone in Research Triangle Park; and Gary Curtis in New Haven.
BUSINESS

