University of Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith is getting some frequent flyer miles this week. Smith spent two days in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., at the NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp along with head coach Kenny Payne and fellow assistants Danny Manning and Josh Jamieson. On Friday, Smith flew to Malaga, Spain. He was in the gym on Saturday afternoon watching the USA Basketball U17 team.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO