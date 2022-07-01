ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Watch now: Former Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor discusses event to benefit Lussier Education Center

By JAKE KOCOROWSKI jkocorowski@madison.com
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXUNR_0gSaKsif00

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor spoke to the State Journal Friday afternoon about his meet-and-greet at the Toppers Pizza at 1368 Regent Street in Madison to help benefit the Lussier Education Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Jonathan Taylor returns to Toppers to give back to Madison community

MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor was back in Madison on Friday for a simple purpose: to give back. The Toppers franchisee held a meet-and-greet at a Madison area Toppers to help benefit the Lussier Community Education Center. Along with signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans, Taylor matched...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Poopsie! Beloit Sky Carp introduce new mascot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poopsie the Sky Carp is the latest resident of Beloit. The Beloit Sky Carp announced Friday that its new mascot would be named Poopsie. Fans who attended Friday’s game against South Bend at ABC Supply Stadium were introduced to Poopsie through a video at the end of the game.
BELOIT, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin. Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.
BARABOO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The State Journal
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Artist's display damaged at Madison museum

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison artist says her work was ruined after a family painted over it. Lilada Gee had her work on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art last month. Museum officials said a woman and two kids thought the exhibit was interactive, so they covered...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison Fire responding to fire at East Badger Rd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is responding to a large fire Sunday night. Dane County dispatch confirmed a call came in at 9:26 p.m. for a fire in the 600 block of East Badger Road. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time, and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD said the incident at 2450 Atwood Ave. likely happened overnight. St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti, which contained “anti-’pro-life’ and anti-police” messages,...
MADISON, WI
Maryland Daily Record

Paul Ryan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Joseph A. Craig High School. Wife/Spouse Name: Janna Ryan (m. 2000) Kids/Children Name: Charles Ryan, Samuel Ryan, Elizabeth Ryan. Paul Davis Ryan is an eminent politician in America who was in service of the ‘United States House of Representatives. Notably, he is the ‘54th Speaker in the US House of Representatives. During his active career days, he got nominated to be the Vice President of the ‘Republican Party. He eventually decided to retire when he was 48 years old. He sincerely believes that he “achieved a heck of a lot” as a speaker of the house.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin | Weather

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy