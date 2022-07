Branding expert Choong Whan Park breaks down the role of consumer psychology in strategic branding decisions. Consumer behavior started as a field of study and marketing in the mid-1900s and developed rapidly in the post-war years. As marketing opportunities have evolved, new research developed by academics like Professor Choong Whan Park has helped transition the field from television marketing to online shopping, social ad research, and important contemporary decisions like branding.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO