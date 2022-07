DENVER — The Diamondbacks optioned Pavin Smith to Triple-A Reno, a move that gives the slumping outfielder a chance to get back on track in the minors while allowing the Diamondbacks to add another right-handed bat to the major league roster. Smith was hitting just a .207/.290/.362 and had gone just 12 for 79...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO