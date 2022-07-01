ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Cache Valley crowd protests Roe v. Wade reversal

By Clarissa Casper staff writer
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn protest to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more than 200 people stood outside of the Historic Cache County Courthouse Wednesday evening in support of abortion rights. The reversal of the 1973 case gives individual states the power to regulate abortions. Though Utah’s...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Layton City is under extreme firework restrictions

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Fire and Poice Departments want to remind residents they are enforcing the highest firework restriction level allowed by the state of Utah. A Facebook post by Layton City said a firework ban is in place east of Highway 89. Furthermore, the ban includes aerial fireworks in high-hazard zones. Refer to the map on the Layton City website for exact locations.
LAYTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Christy Harris Richards

Christy Harris Richards 8/8/1951 - 6/28/2022 Christy Harris Richards, 70, of Fielding, Utah passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital. The world was blessed on August 8, 1951 when Christy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. She came home to Jay Dee and Alice Christofferson Harris, and her brother Matthew Jay. Christy was privileged to know many influential people through her parents, and was grateful for the foundation she was given in her early years. She was their cherished daughter. She in turn, was devoted to her parents.
FIELDING, UT
Herald-Journal

Douglas Blaine Talbot

Douglas Blaine Talbot 10/6/1962 - 6/29/2022 Douglas Blaine Tabot, 59, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center from complications of kidney and liver failure. He was surrounded by his loving wife and two children. Doug was born on October 6, 1962, in Preston, Idaho, the son of LaVern and Margaret Talbot. Doug grew up on the family farm in Winder, Idaho with his seven brothers and one sister as well as many cousins. They enjoyed working hard alongside their father as well as hunting and fishing in the surrounding area.
PRESTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Logan, UT
Government
Cache County, UT
Government
Cache County, UT
Society
City
Logan, UT
Logan, UT
Society
County
Cache County, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
Herald-Journal

Chad Glenn Holmgren

Chad Glenn Holmgren 1/15/1967 - 6/27/2022 Chad Glenn Holmgren, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on June 27, 2022, in Penrose, Utah. He was born in Logan, Utah on January 15, 1967, to Clair (Pete) Holmgren and Linda Holmgren. Chad was raised, lived, and worked most of his life beside his family members on their beloved Connor Springs Ranch in Penrose, Utah. He loved being outdoors and was always working to improve the ranch to his meticulous standards. He loved animals, especially dogs, chickens, and horses, but not snakes! He grew up riding horses and had a knack for training them to be spirited just like him. The ranch was his home, his life, and his sanctuary.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

3 bats infected with rabies, humans and dogs exposed to the disease in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials on Thursday confirmed three cases of rabies in bats that exposed humans and dogs to the disease. "The humans received preventive vaccines, and the dogs received boosters and a 45-day home quarantine because they were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Slightly Off Center: Preparing a Wikipedia entry for 'Loganistan'

I joked to someone that it was great to be back in Loganistan after week away in the Great American Vacation Land. Summer travel just reinforces that the national Lampoon Vacation movies have an air of documentary realism. They could only be improved with the voiceover of Peter Coyote and/or Morgan Freeman. Ken Burns could zoom into still photos of gasoline prices and crabby kids languishing in lukewarm motel pools. Uncle Eddie could say more profound things such as “It’s time to get busy living or get busy dying” and “How can you be so obtuse?”
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Fireworks, open flames restrictions in effect throughout Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A firework and open flame restriction has been issued for residents in Ogden from June 24 through October 15 due to heightened dry weather and severe drought. The Ogden City Fire Department and Ogden Fire Marshall say the “use of any firework device or open flame shall be prohibited” in certain […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Protest#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court
ABC4

Bear Lake’s enormous economic impact on Utah

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahans will head up to Bear Lake this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.  As waves of people flood the small communities surrounding the lake, they will spend millions of dollars. A survey by the Bear River Association of Governments looks at how much visitors spent last year. The […]
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Person bucked off horse, flown to local hospital in Davis County

(KUTV) — A person was seriously injured after getting bucked off a horse in Davis County. Officials said the individual was riding a horse approximately one mile up North Canyon above Bountiful when the incident occurred Friday afternoon. It was unknown if the rider was alone or was riding...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Schwartz, Durwin Joseph

Our dear brother and uncle, Durwin Joseph Schwartz, 56, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1965, to Joseph Devon Schwartz and Noreen Morgan in Logan, Utah, where he was a life-long resident and attended school. Durwin is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a production worker at Gossner's Dairy and also worked at the Walmart Distribution Center. Durwin enjoyed restoring cars, riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping. He was outgoing and had a social personality. He always had a listening ear and would do anything for anyone, he was always helping his neighbors. Everything he had was immaculate, everything was always in its place. He is survived by his sisters: Jolene Wardle (Ronald) and Debra Marie Zivait; nieces and nephews: Daniel and Angie, Darrel, Tiffany, Dustin and Brittany, and Tarryn; great-nieces and nephews: Bradley, Dylan, Joey and Aspen, Chaedon, Angel, Jeresun, Jade, Taylee, Traetor, and Jacoby; great-great-nieces and nephews: Addison, Tayln, Thomas, Acelyn, Zaedon, Zachary, Braelynn, and Joey. Durwin was preceded in death by his parents, one niece: Angela Clark, one nephew: Jeremy Atkin, and one great-great-niece: Brylee. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery, 1200 East 1000 North, Logan, Utah. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com . Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Baker, Kathy (Rivard)

Kathy Baker passed away on June 29, 2022, a short eight weeks after her husband, Doran, of 63 years. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to Emilia and Albert Rivard, the third of five children. Her father passing away when she was twelve, leaving her mother to finish raising the family on her own greatly influenced the woman she would become. Kathy learned to not be afraid, learn new skills, and dig in to get things done. After high school she went to work at Air Force Geophysics Lab in Massachusetts, where she met and married Doran Jay Baker on May 2, 1959. Their honeymoon was a drive across the United States to settle in Providence, Utah nearby where Doran was starting his career as a professor of Electrical Engineering at Utah State University. At first, she was disappointed by the miles of sagebrush that lacked the trees and lush foliage she was used to, until they found their home near the old Edgewood Hall with its meadow and groves of hardwood trees. Kathy was a smart and independent woman long before that became common in society. She was known for her boundless energy, doing everything from fixing a leaky roof to pruning and harvesting fruit for jam, and all the other things to raise a family and keep the household running smoothly. Kathy worked much of her life and finished her career as the security officer for Space Dynamics Laboratory. One of Kathy's favorite activities was taking the kids and friends to Bear Lake for a day of playing and swimming in the lake. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend who was always found time to help others. She loved the community and made lifelong friendships throughout Cache Valley and beyond. Thank you to everyone who provided love and support to Kathy as her health declined. She is survived by her sisters Monique and Madeline, brother Robert and children Suzan (Bruce), Steven (Kathy) and Philip (Tiffany), six grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights. A viewing will take place on Thursday, July 7 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan. Those who would like to attend virtually may use the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86710760082 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
PROVIDENCE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Gephardt Daily

Logan firefighters battle structure fire; heat damages nearby homes

LOGAN, Utah, July 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan City Fire Department responded to a wind-whipped blaze Sunday, and posted photos on social media. “Crews responded to a working structure fire today in southwest Logan,” the statement says. “The fire spread quickly due to windy conditions.”
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Hammond, Betty

Our cherished sister, aunt, and friend, Betty Hammond, passed away on June 29, 2022, after complications of a brief illness. Betty was born in Logan on February 4, 1946 to Datus Miller Hammond and Emily Merrill. In her early years, she lived in Logan and attended BYU and received her Bachelor's degree in piano performance and English. She then attended BYU and received her Master's degree in vocal performance. After attending BYU, Betty was called to the Brazil Sao Paulo LDS mission and served there faithfully. She taught for years as adjunct faculty with the USU music department. She has been the featured soloist in many events and productions, and has had leading roles in many musicals and operas. Betty was talented in so many areas, she could sing and accompany herself on any piece of music. She was also a gifted teacher, writer, and editor. As a girl, she loved nature, hiking, and climbing trees. She loved children. She didn't have children, but loved her nieces and nephews as her own. Betty was so kind, compassionate, and generous. She treated everyone like family and was so generous with her time, talents and finances. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many callings, her latest being Relief Society President of Terrace Grove Assisted Living Center. She had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and wouldn't hesitate to share her feelings about it to anyone she knew. Most recently, Betty enjoyed her time as a real estate agent at ERA Advantage Realty and also sold senior insurance. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Datus Miller Hammond and Emily Merrill. She is survived by her four sisters, Marie Vaughan, Louise (Fred) Bassett, Marilyn Hammond, and Carol (Mike) Bailey. Betty is survived by a multitude of family and friends who loved her dearly and appreciate her contribution to their lives. She will be greatly missed. Her viewing will be held Tuesday, July 5th, at Allen-Hall Mortuary from 10:30-11:30 AM, followed by the funeral at noon. Graveside services will be at the Richmond Cemetery following the funeral.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Funerals scheduled for USU plane crash victims – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Memorial services have been announced for the two men killed in Friday’s plane crash near Mendon. Blake Lamar Shumway and Michael Allen Carpenter were flying the Utah State instructor plane when it went down in a hay field. A funeral for Shumway will be held Thursday...
LOGAN, UT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Huntsville, UT

Tucked on the east side of the Ogden Valley, Huntsville is a charming little town in Utah that's well worth a visit. Huntsville is a great place to spend a few days with its beautiful mountain scenery, great outdoor activities, and rich history. Jefferson Hunt founded the town in 1860.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Head-on collision in Franklin County sends 3 to hospital

MINK CREEK – Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision Friday night. It happened on State Highway 36 in a remote area of Franklin County around 9:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The only specific location provided was milepost 16.9. An 80-year-old...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy