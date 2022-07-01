Cache Valley crowd protests Roe v. Wade reversal

Kathy Baker passed away on June 29, 2022, a short eight weeks after her husband, Doran, of 63 years. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to Emilia and Albert Rivard, the third of five children. Her father passing away when she was twelve, leaving her mother to finish raising the family on her own greatly influenced the woman she would become. Kathy learned to not be afraid, learn new skills, and dig in to get things done. After high school she went to work at Air Force Geophysics Lab in Massachusetts, where she met and married Doran Jay Baker on May 2, 1959. Their honeymoon was a drive across the United States to settle in Providence, Utah nearby where Doran was starting his career as a professor of Electrical Engineering at Utah State University. At first, she was disappointed by the miles of sagebrush that lacked the trees and lush foliage she was used to, until they found their home near the old Edgewood Hall with its meadow and groves of hardwood trees. Kathy was a smart and independent woman long before that became common in society. She was known for her boundless energy, doing everything from fixing a leaky roof to pruning and harvesting fruit for jam, and all the other things to raise a family and keep the household running smoothly. Kathy worked much of her life and finished her career as the security officer for Space Dynamics Laboratory. One of Kathy's favorite activities was taking the kids and friends to Bear Lake for a day of playing and swimming in the lake. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend who was always found time to help others. She loved the community and made lifelong friendships throughout Cache Valley and beyond. Thank you to everyone who provided love and support to Kathy as her health declined. She is survived by her sisters Monique and Madeline, brother Robert and children Suzan (Bruce), Steven (Kathy) and Philip (Tiffany), six grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights. A viewing will take place on Thursday, July 7 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan. Those who would like to attend virtually may use the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86710760082 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .

PROVIDENCE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO