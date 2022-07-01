ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Way-Too-Early Game Predictions for Texas vs. Texas Tech

By Longhorns Country Staff
The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Longhorns will begin Big-12 Conference play on the road against Texas Tech on September 24th.

Joey McGuire will be making his coaching debut as he looks to beat the Longhorns for his first conference win.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-6 season which included a bowl win against Mississippi State.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Texas Tech matchup as a whole , as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch.

Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com presents their game picks for the matchup against Texas Tech.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas Tech is going to be a feisty opponent that the Horns cannot and should not take lightly in Week 4. I do believe that after last season, Steve Sarkisian will not let his team fall into a trap. This is a game they Longhorns should win, and they will.

Texas 45, Texas Tech 24

Cole Thompson- Reporter/Columnist

Texas Tech has the right tools to complete an upset at home. Everything will come down to its defense once more. Last season, the Longhorns hung 70 points and over 630 yards of offense on the way to winning their first game in Big 12 play.

The score won’t be the same. Neither will likely the total yards. The outcome, however, will.

Texas 45, Texas Tech 24

Adam Glick- Staff Writer

This game will once again be a high-scoring affair. I do believe the Longhorn offense will overpower the new looked Tech defense. Bijan will establish the run game early and that will lead to big plays in the passing game.

I do think Texas Tech will be improved this season but you won’t see that take shape until later in the season. Quinn Ewers throws for 300 yards and Xavier Worthy catches two big touchdowns to help the Longhorns win comfortably.

Texas 41, Texas Tech 27

Connor Zimmerlee- Staff Writer

Even in an extremely down year for the Longhorns, they had no issue throttling the Red Raiders last year. Hanging 70 on an opponent is always impressive, especially when that opponent is a conference foe. No, Texas likely won't hang 70 again. The Red Raiders will keep this one close for a bit. Ultimately the Longhorn offense will pull away and put this game out of reach.

Texas 42, Texas Tech 24

Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

I don't think this is the opponent that either team wants to start Big 12 play with. Texas won this game big last year. I think Tech will be a little better this season, and certainly new coach Joey McGuire gives them more energy. But Texas will lean on running back Bijan Robinson and that will lead Texas to a Big 12-opening win.

Texas 38, Texas Tech 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

I expect a classic Big 12 shootout once again from these two teams. The Longhorns gave up 40 points or more in seven of the last meetings, which has included four-straight victories.

Tech's defense will need to show loads of improvement to keep up with Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy this time around. The Red Raiders will make things closer than expected, but Steve Sarkisian has Texas on the right track.

Texas 51, Texas Tech 37

Michael Gresser- Staff Writer

Even amidst a historically bad season in 2021, the Longhorns still managed to hang 70 points on the Red Raiders. I expect more of the same in 2022, especially with the pieces the Longhorns have added on offense through the transfer portal.

Texas Tech is breaking in a new coaching staff to try and turn around a below-average roster. They may get it done on the recruiting trail, but they won’t be ready for the first week of conference play.

Texas 55, Texas Tech 30

