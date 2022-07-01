Suspect Takes Plea Deal in Fatal Greece Hit-and-Run

A Virginia man and FedEx employee stands accused of a brutal and bizarre series of events relate to the murder of a non-profit CEO. Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, stands accused of murdering 32-year-old DonorSee founder Gret Glyer by shooting him several times late last week. The deceased man was shot 10 times, including four times in the head and twice in the neck. The incident occurred inside of the victim’s own home in Fairfax, Va. during the early morning hours as his family slept, police say.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO