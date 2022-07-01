Suspect Takes Plea Deal in Fatal Greece Hit-and-Run

A self-published romance novelist — who once wrote an essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband" — has been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of her husband four years ago. Nancy Crampton Brophy was convicted last month in the 2018 killing of her chef husband, Daniel Brophy.Judge Christopher Ramras, who presided over the trial, said Crampton Brophy will be considered for parole after 25 years, KOIN-TV reported.The sentencing included impact statements from Daniel Brophy's family members, including his son, Nathaniel Stillwater, the station reported."You are a monster and I'm ashamed that I have to admit to my children...
