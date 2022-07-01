ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts reports 1,678 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,678 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted...

WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

COVID Levels Continue to Decline Across New England

All but seven counties in New England are now considered low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second week, Dukes County remains the only county in Massachusetts listed in the medium risk category, with the rest of the state low risk. Just a month ago most of the state was considered high risk.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
AOL Corp

1 person died, 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak linked to Florida. Here’s what to know

One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak linked to Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The listeria cases have been reported in 10 states, but many patients traveled to Florida the month before getting sick, according to the CDC. Florida has accounted for 12 of the 23 cases that have been reported to the CDC from January 2021 to June 2022. The bulk of the U.S. cases — 16 — have been diagnosed since January.
FLORIDA STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts sets carbon requirements for 2025, 2030; the next steps towards being a net-zero emissions state by 2050

Massachusetts is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 33 percent compared to 1990 levels by the middle of this decade and by the minimum 50 percent required under law by 2030, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card announced Thursday as she set requirements for the next steps towards Massachusetts being a net-zero emissions state by 2050.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Over 500,000 Massachusetts children to receive Pandemic EBT benefits this summer

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that Massachusetts has received federal approval to continue providing Pandemic EBT food benefits to households through summer 2022. P-EBT is a child nutrition program created during the public health emergency to promote increased food security for students and children who missed school or could not attend childcare due to COVID-19. Summer P-EBT benefits are estimated to provide continued food assistance for the families of approximately 400,000 school-age children, as well as 109,000 children under age six in households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This additional support will bring $200 million of federal funds into the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Fewer Mass. voters signing up as a 'D' or 'R', automatic voter law nudges more to become unenrolled

A growing share of Massachusetts voters are signing up as independents, rather than joining a party, according to new data from the secretary of state's office. Since 2020, nearly 77% of new voters in the state chose not to enroll in a party, up from 63% for the two-year period. Of those who did pick a party, 18% registered in the Democratic party and 5% registered as Republicans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Abortion: Report names these groups as most likely to be affected in Massachusetts by Roe being overturned

With the overturning of the 50-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide, The Gender Point — in partnership by the Women’s Funding Network and the Institute for Women’s Policy Research — determined four groups of people who are most likely to be affected by the Supreme Court decision in Massachusetts, even though abortion rights are still in place within the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

