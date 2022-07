Chris Russo used to mostly only be known among New Yorkers thanks to his legendary run as the co-host of “Mike and the Mad Dog” with Mike Francesa on WFAN from 1989-2008. But more recently, Russo’s profile has grown thanks to regular appearances on ESPN’s “First Take” as a broadcasting counterpart to Stephen A. Smith. And Russo is being paid quite handsomely for those appearances.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO