Swimmer at Long Island Beach May Have Been Bitten by Shark, Police Say

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.

WESTHAMPTON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO