ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Swimmer at Long Island Beach May Have Been Bitten by Shark, Police Say

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man swimming at Jones Beach on Long Island on Thursday may have been bitten by a shark, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The 57-year-old man was swimming in the ocean around 1 p.m. when he “sustained a laceration to his right foot,” the Nassau police said in a...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

2 Long Island beaches close after shark bites lifeguard

NEW YORK - Two Long Island beaches in Suffolk County were temporarily closed to swimmers after a lifeguard was reportedly bitten by a shark. Smith Point and Cupsogue Beach have had swimming suspended after the lifeguard was reportedly bitten Sunday morning. "While shark attacks off Long Island Shores are extremely...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Swimming at Smith Point Beach is temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and is in “very good spirits,” […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Lido Beach, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Whitestone, NY
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
fox40jackson.com

Shark watch: NY beaches step up vigilance after recent sightings, possible encounter

New York beaches are stepping up shark attack prevention and ocean safety after a sighting and possible encounter on a Nassau County beach. The precautions include patrols by boats, a helicopter and a drone. Officials said a 40-year-old man swimming at Jones Beach on Long Island was treated for a possible shark bite and released from a local medical center.
ANIMALS
27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Jones Beach#Police#Swimmer#Accident
fox5ny.com

Shark attack on Long Island investigated

NEW YORK - Police in Nassau County say they are investigating a possible shark attack. It happened Thursday afternoon at Jones Beach but the information was not released until Friday. The Nassau County Police Department says a 37-year-old man was swimming at around 1 p.m. in the waters off of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Long Beach: Best 6 Places to visit in Long Beach, New York

THESE TOP PLACES TO VISIT IN Long Beach , NEW YORK WILL GIVE YOU A RENAISSANCE HANGOVER. Long Beach is located on Long Beach Barrier Island and offers beach lovers the luxury of beautiful white sandy beaches. Long Beach a beachfront town in Nassau County, United States. It occupies a...
LONG BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Teenage girl shot twice in Long Beach, in stable condition

A 16-year-old girl was shot on Sunday in Long Beach in the upper and lower part of her body. The shooting took place at the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. The girl is hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, NY
thezoereport.com

How To Explore The Hamptons Like A Local

A vibrant collection of historic towns, the Hamptons is where New York City residents flock come summer to soak in the idyllic sandy beaches, al fresco dining, and cozy wood-shingled summer homes that are every bit as charming as they are opulent. Geographically speaking, the Hamptons spans across Long Island’s South Fork from West Hampton to Montauk — or as the locals call it, “The End”— just east of NYC. While it's certainly nice to have a summer house in this East-end enclave, it’s not necessary when it comes to exploring the local eateries, farm stands, vineyards, and sandy shores that have captured the hearts of not just New York natives, but people from all over the world.
MONTAUK, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of July 2 2022 - July 9, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, July 2, 2022 - Saturday, July 9, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy