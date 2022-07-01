ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Dog N Shake Revisited

wichitabyeb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne restaurant in my rotation that I try to frequent probably a few times a year is Dog N Shake. It’s one of those restaurants that’s not for everybody, but if you love it, you really love it. I’d say, it’s one of those guilty pleasures I have that’s also part...

www.wichitabyeb.com

wichitabyeb.com

Ramen Spring Rolls only available for a limited time at Xing Xing

You only have until Sunday at 6 p.m. to get your hands on the Ramen Spring Rolls at Rice & Roll by Xing Xing at 1920 E. Pawnee. As you can guess by the name of the dish, these spring rolls are made with ramen instead of the traditional rice noodles. They come in three for $6.99 with your choice of protein: shrimp, pork, tofu, or meatballs.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Grabbing some catfish, wings and a gyro from KS Smoke Shop & Grocery

Sometimes the best hidden gems in Wichita can be found inside places like convenience stores or gas stations. I was given a heads up about KS Smoke Shop & Grocery at 5701 E. Lincoln St. Their menu had such dishes as gyros, shawarmas, burgers, wings, catfish and more. ===========. 5701...
WICHITA, KS
kolomkobir.com

Hutchinson Zoo has a zippo, sandblaster, meadow dog, otters, and a llama

The Hutchinson Zoo in Carey Park has a railway, gift shop, and a variety of animals, including bison, cranes, and ocelots. The Hutchinson Zoo opened its doors to the public on May 23, 1986, and includes a petting zoo area called Animals and the Man, the Wild Habitats Building, the Spider-Web children’s play area, and ….
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Grabbing my favorite dish from Sweet Basil at Pasta Express

The quick-service Italian restaurant, Pasta Express, has ties to a former restaurant that I used to frequent years ago, Sweet Basil. The former cook and co-owner of Sweet Basil opened Pasta Express a few years ago. I made a return because I wanted to get my hands on a favorite dish from the now closed all-you-can-eat lunch buffet.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Trying to find 4th of July celebrations? Here’s a list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 4th of July is just a day away, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, here is a list of some events in the state. Abilene 4th of July Celebration, July 4. Anthony’s Explosion of Fun at Harper County Lake (Anthony Lake),...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Westphal Jewelers

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Lots of things to do for July 4th in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you're looking for something fun for your family and you to do this Independence Day weekend, here is a list of July 4th activities going on in Wichita:. Independence Day Commemoration at Veterans Memorial Park – July 4. Wichita Wind Surge vs. Amarillo Sod...
WICHITA, KS
trip101.com

7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is the largest city in Kansas. It is nicknamed the ‘Air Capital of the World’ as it hosts a large number of aircraft manufacturing companies. The city offers visitors diverse attractions across history, nature and culture. Get a peek into Wichita’s multi-faceted character by exploring its many museums such as Old Cowtown Museum, Kansas Aviation Museum and The Original Pizza Hut Museum. For nature lovers, Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens are two must-visit destinations. If you are planning a nature retreat, then a cabin in the countryside is a great idea for accommodation. Scroll down for our curated list of best cabin rentals near Wichita, Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wichita, KS

Wichita is the largest city in the state of Kansas. As the “Air Capital of the World,” this city is where the aviation industry first took flight. This stunning city on the Great Plains marked its rich aviation heritage after becoming a lead producer of commercial planes in the United States.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fire destroys single-family home in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department confirmed that just after 4 p.m. Saturday, a single-family home burnt down near Grove and Shadybrook in north Wichita. A child was at home when the fire started but was able to get out unharmed. No one else was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
WICHITA, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Wichita, Kansas?

The burger is one of the most well known foods in the world, and there is no one way to make the perfect burger. Whether you enjoy cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, or even a wasabi burger, there is always a unique take on the American classic. I like to taste different burgers when traveling around the country, and I try to pick smaller spots with a good reputation. I want to experience a burger that someone has taken pride in creating. Which means I am not afraid to try a new recipe that might be out of the norm.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

10 Kansas lakes, ponds with blue-green algae warnings

Plenty of people have weekend plans on the water for this Fourth of July holiday, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment warns of blue-green algae at 10 different places. Warnings for harmful algal bloom lakes include:. Colwich City Lake in Sedgwick County. Crystal Lake in Anderson County. Ford...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Portion of Rock Road still closed Saturday evening due to shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's Saturday evening, and a portion of Rock Road in Wichita is still closed due to a shooting that occurred earlier in the day. People in the neighborhood say that it's been a day full of surprises, from unexpected traffic to news of the shooting itself.
WICHITA, KS

Community Policy