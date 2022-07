CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is the Fourth of July and despite the threat of rain, many are enjoying the holiday outside. One of the many holiday traditions in the South Carolina area is to get a group of friends together and ride in tubes down the Catawba River. Tubing down the Catawba is an annual family fun activity that hundreds of people come out for.

