Mastering The Meeting -- Tips For Prep

When her daughter turned 15 years old, Marcia Smith gifted her with something unique. First, she set her up with an LLC, giving her an early start in business ownership and a reliable, generative source of income. Then, she opened a business bank account, added her daughter’s name to five of her credit cards to help her build good credit. And finally, she bought her a brand new 2021 Mercedes Benz C300, and immediately listed it on Turo—a service to rent out privately-owned vehicles. This was done to help her daughter start a business, create her first stream of income that paid her, buy stocks, crypto, save and pay for the liability, her car.
