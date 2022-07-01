ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mastering The Meeting -- Tips For Prep

By Meyling "Mey" Ly Ortiz
abovethelaw.com
 2 days ago

How many times have you sat in a meeting and been completely lost — unsure of the purpose? Or wondered why you were invited? Or worse — thought to yourself that a (succinct) email would have sufficed?. Before I came in-house, I had no idea that there...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

The ultimate cover letter checklist

Résumés and LinkedIn profiles may get the lion’s share of attention, but a good cover letter can go a long way toward impressing hiring decision-makers. One survey by ResumeLab found that 83% of respondents claimed that a great cover letter can land an interview even if your résumé isn’t good enough.
EDUCATION
Inc.com

Your Employees Hate Being Monitored. Learn How to Humanize Productivity Tracking

Surveillance-tracking methods can alienate workers. When it comes to staying on task in remote landscapes, a human touch is important. If your employees feel like they're under constant scrutiny, you're less likely to retain them. When it comes to tracking worker productivity, especially in remote, hybrid, and asynchronous work environments,...
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Consultant reveals hiring secrets, explains why companies don’t hire the best candidate for the job

Searching for a job is an incredibly tiring process and with rejection, you're left wondering what went wrong. You're left to believe there were better candidates than you so you revisit your resume, try to polish it a little more, customize it for the next company and go again. What you may not know is that you might have been rejected in spite of being the best candidate, as revealed by Runa, a consultant. “Did you really think that the companies try to hire the best, most qualified candidates?” asks Runa in a TikTok video, before explaining that it isn't the case at all. “Well, they don’t,” she says. Cracking a job interview has always been a bit mysterious and there's no single answer or method that guarantees you will be successful at every single interview. Runa's explanation sheds light on how recruiters think and what they look for.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin
Refinery29

I Let Tarot Cards Guide My Life & It Changed My Entire Week

I was gifted my first-ever tarot deck this year, along with an accompanying guidebook — a set titled Our Tarot, by Sarah Shipmen. It's a beautiful deck, featuring women who changed the course of history, including Joan of Arc, Emily Dickinson and Harriet Tubman. But I admit, I was intimidated. Getting into tarot is more involved than, say, looking at your horoscope. I had no idea how to use the deck. But I always enjoyed the tarot pulls that pop up on my TikTok feed, so I pledged to figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
Inc.com

With Just 1 Word, Microsoft Made a Big Change to How It Measures Employee Success. It's a Lesson for Every Company

By measuring employee 'thriving' instead of 'engagement,' Microsoft is shifting focus. Here's why it's important, and what you can learn from it all. When thinking of a post-pandemic world, thriving might not be the first word that comes to mind. Yet that is exactly what Microsoft has defined as its new benchmark for measuring employee productivity and well-being.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to write a letter of recommendation—for yourself

Here is a common scene: A supervisor agrees to write your letter of recommendation with one condition—you draft it. Shocker. We, too, were surprised the first time this happened to us. We assumed these letters were blinded evaluations. But after deconstructing our initial unease with the secret handshake, wink-wink agreement, we found the rationale: Writing a good letter of recommendation requires an intimate and detailed knowledge of the person. Who better to write this than you?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
abovethelaw.com

Getting To No

The attorney mindset is cultivated, not born. I’ve met hundreds of attorneys in my life. The breadth of personalities across our profession is immense. I’ve known successful, skilled attorneys both extroverted and introverted, liberal and conservative, playful and serious, optimistic and pessimistic. Yet when the time comes to put on our lawyer hats and counsel clients, we all reliably fall back into a similar set of mental habits and techniques.
AMAZON
Family Proof

A Beginner’s Guide To Reading Palms

Palmistry, or as others call it, chiromancy (reading palms), has been around for centuries and is one of the hardest skills to learn. Palmistry is the art of analyzing the physical features of a person’s hand to decipher a person’s personality and character. In the world of palm...
INDIA
Syed Balkhi

The Power of Habit in Business and Marketing

Business leaders must be able to create and execute a plan. However, even the best-laid plans can go astray without the proper habits in place. To succeed, leaders need to develop good habits that will keep them on track. Success is not about big actions, impulsive decisions, or fits of creativity.
ceoworld.biz

Life Changing Academy: Creating the Life You Really Want to Live

When her daughter turned 15 years old, Marcia Smith gifted her with something unique. First, she set her up with an LLC, giving her an early start in business ownership and a reliable, generative source of income. Then, she opened a business bank account, added her daughter’s name to five of her credit cards to help her build good credit. And finally, she bought her a brand new 2021 Mercedes Benz C300, and immediately listed it on Turo—a service to rent out privately-owned vehicles. This was done to help her daughter start a business, create her first stream of income that paid her, buy stocks, crypto, save and pay for the liability, her car.
MARKETING
freightwaves.com

Communication methods key to successful driver recruitment

The trucking industry could be short up to 160,000 drivers by 2028, according to the American Trucking Associations. That projection — coupled with pandemic-fueled hiring woes — makes it more important for carriers to reassess their approaches to the ongoing driver shortage. One of the simplest and most...
Fast Company

How volunteering helps your career goals and overall wellbeing

The evidence is in, and it’s probably not surprising: Volunteering is good for you. A 2020 Harvard University study found that older adults who volunteer 100 or more hours per year reduce their chance of early death and better levels of optimism and purpose in life than those who did not volunteer as much or at all.
ADVOCACY
HackerNoon

Introductory Guide to Unit Economics and Financial Modeling for Early-Stage Tech Startups

The aspiring startup founder is bound to one-day face questions like what is a unit economy, what ARPU and CAC stand for, and why they should be calculated. Working at the international early-stage VC, I've seen more than 500 unit economy calculations from the applying founders and worked directly with over 100 financial models to refine them. This experience makes me realize that there are a few things that early-stage startup founders need to know from the beginning.
MARKETS
abovethelaw.com

DC Market Update: Strong Demand For Litigation, Transactional, And Regulatory Attorneys

Announced in June that it will open in Washington, DC this fall. Given that Cravath has long resisted the Biglaw office expansion trend, its change in strategy is notable. Presiding Partner Faiza Saeed explained that the firm’s “clients face an increasingly complex and active regulatory environment.” Cravath’s move demonstrates an understanding that a strong DC presence is more valuable than ever — and not just for traditional regulatory counseling practices.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy