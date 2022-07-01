News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) - An $8,000 grant from the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County announced today will be used to support the July 4 Independence Concert to be held in Festival Park on Monday. The concert is being presented by the City of Fayetteville, Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra and Sandhills Jazz Society to celebrate the holiday.

The Independence Concert will be free and open to the public with gates opening at 4.p.m. and the concert beginning at 7 p.m. The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra and Grammy Award winner Normal Brown will headline the concert with special musical guests including the Fayetteville Symphonic Band and Black Seed featuring Von Demetriz.

“The Arts Council is pleased to partner with Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation in support of their July 4th Independence Day Concert,” says Bob Pinson, Interim President and CEO of the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County. “We are also pleased that more funds have been made available for the Project Support Grants for 2022-2023 and that we are reaching deeper into previously underserved areas of our community as evidenced by the many new applicants this year.”

Project Support Grants increase opportunities for access to arts, science, cultural and historical programming in Cumberland County. The grants are awarded to nonprofit agencies in Cumberland County that demonstrate financial and administrative stability.

The event, also sponsored by PWC, will feature food truck vendors, a children’s area from 4-8 p.m. and fireworks at the conclusion of the concert. No skateboards, bicycles, personal tents, canopies or outside food and beverage will be permitted in the park. Only service animals will be admitted.