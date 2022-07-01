ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers, Raul Neto agree to one-year deal

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ze6_0gSZOIEM00
Former Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent point guard Raul Neto is signing with the Cavaliers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Neto will receive a one-year, minimum-salary contract, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Neto, 30, spent the last three seasons in D.C. as a backup point guard for the Wizards and acquitted himself well, averaging 8.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, and 2.2 RPG on .465/.349/.819 shooting in 134 total games (20.7 MPG). The seven-year veteran previously spent time with the Jazz and Sixers.

The Cavaliers reached an agreement on Friday to bring back veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to back up All-Star Darius Garland, but Rubio is recovering from a torn ACL and is unlikely to be ready to play this fall.

While Rubio works his way back, Neto should get a chance to be Garland’s primary backup. He’ll presumably shift a spot down the depth chart when Rubio returns.

In addition to agreeing to terms with Rubio and Neto Friday, the Cavaliers struck a minimum-salary deal with center Robin Lopez, as they continue to add veteran depth to complement their core.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: Nemanja Bjelica agrees to deal with Fenerbahce

Bjelica has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce, according to a report from Ugur Ozan Sulak of SocratesDergi.com. The deal will have a total net value of about $4M, per Johnny Askounis and Aris Barkas of Eurohoops. Golden State had been interested in re-signing Bjelica to...
BASKETBALL
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to two-year deal

On the heels of winning a championship with Golden State, free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who reports that the second year of Porter’s new contract will be a player option. Porter, 29, averaged...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Checking in on NBA’s top remaining free agents

However, within the last 40-ish hours, 40 of the players from our list of 2022’s top 50 free agents have taken themselves off the market by reaching contract agreements with teams around the league. While those are just tentative agreements and could still fall apart, that usually doesn’t happen...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Raul Neto
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Robin Lopez
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke on about the Warriors coach demanding more of him on a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Wizards#Cleveland Com#The Jazz And Sixers#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy