Cavaliers, Raul Neto agree to one-year deal

Former Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent point guard Raul Neto is signing with the Cavaliers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Neto will receive a one-year, minimum-salary contract, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Neto, 30, spent the last three seasons in D.C. as a backup point guard for the Wizards and acquitted himself well, averaging 8.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, and 2.2 RPG on .465/.349/.819 shooting in 134 total games (20.7 MPG). The seven-year veteran previously spent time with the Jazz and Sixers.

The Cavaliers reached an agreement on Friday to bring back veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to back up All-Star Darius Garland, but Rubio is recovering from a torn ACL and is unlikely to be ready to play this fall.

While Rubio works his way back, Neto should get a chance to be Garland’s primary backup. He’ll presumably shift a spot down the depth chart when Rubio returns.

In addition to agreeing to terms with Rubio and Neto Friday, the Cavaliers struck a minimum-salary deal with center Robin Lopez, as they continue to add veteran depth to complement their core.