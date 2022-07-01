ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ethiopian Herders’ Record Drought Woes Compounded by Landmines

By Henry Wilkins
Voice of America
 4 days ago

In the northwest of Ethiopia's Afar region, landmines left over...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

Aid Flows Into Tigray Region as Ethiopia’s Humanitarian Truce Holds

Geneva — A senior UNICEF official says humanitarian aid is flowing into previously inaccessible areas in northern Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. He says lifesaving aid is reaching hundreds of thousands of people in need thanks to the government’s humanitarian truce with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
Voice of America

Multiple Crises Threatening Stability and Development in Sahel

Geneva — The World Food Program warns conflict, climate change, COVID-19, and skyrocketing prices of food, fuel, and fertilizer are further threatening stability and development prospects in Africa’s Sahel region. WFP warns a wave of hunger and suffering is sweeping across part of the Sahel, driving people to...
Voice of America

More Residents in Australia’s Largest City Threatened by Flash Flood

More residents in Australia’s largest city have been told to evacuate or prepare to evacuate their homes amid another day of massive flooding triggered by heavy rains. Emergency authorities Tuesday issued evacuation orders and warnings Tuesday for 50,000 residents in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state, up from Monday’s figure of 32,000 residents. A strong storm cell has produced several days of torrential rain that has caused dams and rivers to overflow, swamping roads and inundating hundreds of homes in and around Sydney. Emergency workers have conducted several rescues overnight of people trapped in their homes or cars stuck in flooded roads.
Voice of America

Alarm Over Oceans Heat Up Europe's Summertime Politics

Paris — There is growing alarm among European and other environmentalists over what they say is governments' failure to ensure healthy oceans, which are vital for food, jobs, biodiversity and clean air. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls it an "ocean emergency." "Global heating is pushing ocean temperature to...
Voice of America

UN Says Lebanon in State of Crisis

Geneva — The United Nations is warning that Lebanon is in a state of crisis, with millions of people out of work, and suffering from shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and other essential needs. The United Nations says soaring food prices are forcing 90% of Lebanese families to consume...
Voice of America

Schools in Sri Lanka Closed Due to Energy Crisis

Schools in Sri Lanka will be closed for another week, beginning Monday, officials, say. The cash-strapped country is in a financial crisis and is struggling to pay its bills, including for food, medicine, and fuel. Officials say there is not enough fuel to transport teachers and students to their classrooms.
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine strikes Russian Base after Losing Eastern City

NATO members signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden, paving the way for them to join the military alliance. Plus, after losing a key city, Ukraine says it has struck a Russian military base. And how one non-profit is working with Ukrainian children to share their art with the world.
Voice of America

Spain Urges NATO to Address Threats from North Africa

Madrid — Southern European states including Italy and Spain are urging NATO allies to address threats from North Africa, after the alliance agreed on a new "strategic concept" at its summit last week in Madrid. 'Hostile actors'. While the war in Ukraine dominates NATO's agenda, member states bordering the...
Voice of America

Ukrainian Mother, Daughter Lose Limbs in Russian Missile Strike But Not Hope

When Russian forces fired a missile at a crowded railway station in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk in April, 59 people were killed and 109 more injured. One mother and daughter lost limbs but survived, and are now heading to the U.S. for prosthetics. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. Camera and video editing by Yuriy Dankevych.
Voice of America

How a Favela in Brazil Got Its Clean Water Back, for $42,300

Rio de Janeiro — Butterflies and waxbills flit through the Enchanted Valley just outside Rio de Janeiro's Tijuca Forest National Park. There are fruit trees, a nearby waterfall and a commanding view out over the Atlantic Ocean. But for decades something was spoiling the idyll: the stench of raw sewage.
Voice of America

Minister: Sri Lanka Struggling to Pay for Fuel Shipments

Colombo — Sri Lanka is struggling to raise $587 million to pay for about half a dozen fuel shipments, a top minister said Sunday as the cash-strapped country tries to cope with its worst financial crisis in decades. The country of 22 million people is unable to pay for...
Voice of America

Typhoon Chaba Weakens but Rain Continues

Chinese forecasters said Typhoon Chaba weakened into a tropical storm on Monday, but more heavy rain is expected in the central and eastern parts of the country in the coming days. The eye of Chaba was in the southern region of Guangxi as of Monday morning and it was moving...
Voice of America

China Urges Myanmar Junta to Hold Talks With Opponents

Beijing — China's foreign minister called for Myanmar's junta to hold talks with its opponents Sunday during his first visit to the country since the 2021 coup that plunged it into turmoil. Beijing is one of the Myanmar military's few international allies, supplying arms and refusing to label the...
Voice of America

1.7 Million Locked Down in China's Anhui Province

Beijing — China placed 1.7 million people under lockdown in central Anhui province, where authorities reported nearly 300 new cases Monday in the latest of a string of outbreaks testing Beijing's no-tolerance approach to COVID-19. The country is the last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID strategy, responding to...
Voice of America

Two Women Killed in Shark Attacks in Egypt's Red Sea

Cairo — Two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt's Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said Sunday. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 meters of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.
Voice of America

Jordan Port Workers Protest Deaths From Chlorine Gas Leak

Amman — Workers at Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba began a work stoppage Sunday to protest poor safety precautions following the deaths of 13 people in a chlorine gas leak accident at a major berth, unionists said. The deaths and injury of over 300 workers came after a...
Voice of America

Jordan: Negligence Caused Aqaba Chlorine Tank Explosion

Amman — An official investigation into a recent chlorine gas tank explosion in the southern Jordanian port city of Aqaba found negligence was the cause of the incident, considered one of the country’s deadliest in recent years. While observers say the government response was quick, allowing the gas leak to be contained and brought under control, lower-level administration needs reform and revitalization.
