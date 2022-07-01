Ethiopian Herders’ Record Drought Woes Compounded by Landmines

More residents in Australia’s largest city have been told to evacuate or prepare to evacuate their homes amid another day of massive flooding triggered by heavy rains. Emergency authorities Tuesday issued evacuation orders and warnings Tuesday for 50,000 residents in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state, up from Monday’s figure of 32,000 residents. A strong storm cell has produced several days of torrential rain that has caused dams and rivers to overflow, swamping roads and inundating hundreds of homes in and around Sydney. Emergency workers have conducted several rescues overnight of people trapped in their homes or cars stuck in flooded roads.

