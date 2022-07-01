ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Rashidi Ellis thrilled that his career is back on track

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dwLc_0gSZKC4q00
Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Rashidi Ellis thought he’d be a world champion by now.

The one time amateur star from a fighting family has elite boxing ability and speed but, even at 29 years old, he hasn’t had opportunities to show what he can do against the top welterweights.

That can be attributed in part to a contract dispute with former promoter Golden Boy, which has kept the brother of Ronald and Rashida Ellis out of the ring for 20 months.

However, now he has a fresh start. He left Golden Boy and in April and joined forces with Premier Boxing Champions, which is loaded with well-known potential opponents at 147 pounds.

Ellis (23-0, 14 KOs) makes his debut for PBC against Argentine Alberto Palmetta on the Mark Magsayo-Rey Vargas card July 9 in San Antonio (Showtime).

“I feel like a kid going to recess. I’ve very excited,” Ellis told Boxing Junkie.

The easygoing fighter from Lynn, Massachusetts, doesn’t dwell in the past because he has business at hand. However, he admitted that his layoff was difficult.

He could only watch as matchups he coveted – including one against unbeaten Golden Boy star Vergil Ortiz – never materialized for reasons that depend on whom you talk to. And he couldn’t leave Golden Boy until his contract expired.

So he did the only thing he could do: wait.

“It was very difficult, very frustrating,” he said. “I just had to stay focused and stay in the gym, get ready for the next one. I was always in the gym. I wouldn’t say it was a waste of time. Time did pass. It sucks. But I gotta look forward.

“This is definitely a fresh start. I finalley get to showcase my talent, to show everyone what they’ve been missing.”

Of course, if things go well against the Palmetta (17-1, 12 KOs), he’d love to jump into a fight with the winner of the anticipated showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for the undisputed championship.

Ellis is realistic, though. He’ll have to earn his stripes against a few PBC fighters – Jaron Ennis? Eimantas Stanionis? Keith Thurman? Cody Crowley? – before he finally gets a shot at a major championship.

“Hopefully I’ll get that next but I know it don’t work like that,” he said. “Two, three fights after [July 9], next year. You could say that.”

And he has a simple message for those who might wonder whether he can really fight on even terms with the champions and contenders mentioned above. He said confidently: “Just wait and see.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping: If Luke Rockhold beats Paulo Costa, don't be surprised if he becomes UFC champion again

Michael Bisping thinks Luke Rockhold can make another run at the title. Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), a former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion, has struggled in recent years. After he dethroned Chris Weidman at UFC 194 in 2015 to win the title, Rockhold has lost three of four by knockout, including his first attempted title defense against Bisping.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford preview by Danny Garcia

By Robert Segal: Danny Garcia says the middleweight-sized Errol Spence Jr. can take a lot of punishment with his size going into his undisputed welterweight fight against WBO champion Terence Crawford later this year in October. Danny might be going a little overboard in saying Spence is a middleweight-sized fighter,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
hypebeast.com

Drake FaceTimes Israel Adesanya Confirming $1 Million USD Bet for UFC 276

Drake has just released a FaceTime call with Israel Adesanya revealing he has “a light million” on Adesanya’s upcoming UFC 276 fight against Jared Cannonier. Part of one the most stacked main cards this year for the UFC — including the Alexander Volkanovski Vs. Max Holloway three-peat, Sean Strickland Vs. Alex Pereira, and Pedro Munhoz Vs. SeanO’Malley fights — Drake commented on Adesanya, “One of the most inspiring guys to me… the death note author himself and my partner with @stake @stylebender BIG FIGHT TMRW… got a million on it.”
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Rashida Ellis
Person
Keith Thurman
Person
Jaron Ennis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Holloway reacts to UFC 276 loss, says Alexander Volkanovski is 'No. 1 pound-for-pound right now'

As has been the case any time he’s fallen short in a fight, Max Holloway is handling his trilogy-fight loss to Alexander Volkanovski with the utmost class. Holloway suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Volkanovski in Saturday’s co-headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and as a result he fell to 0-3 in the trilogy. The third fight was the least competitive of the series, with “Blessed” getting busted up on the feet in a bloody affair.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gennadiy Golovkin trainer 'not worried' about GGG's age (40) going into Canelo Alvarez fight

One common theme going into the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 is Triple-G’s age, 40. Of course, it’s natural to wonder whether Golovkin has declined, particularly because he has seemed at least somewhat vulnerable in recent fights. That’s why some believe Alvarez might blow out his rival after a disputed draw and close decision in Alvarez’s favor in their first two fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Pbc#Argentine
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia wants Haney or Lomachenko after Tank Davis fight in December

By Brian Webber: Ryan Garcia already has big plans for after his next fight against Javier Fortuna on July 16th against either Devin Haney or Vasyl Lomachenko. Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) says he’s too big for the lightweight division and a “cheat code.” For that reason, he wants to fight WBA ‘regular’ 135-lb champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in November or December and then challenge undisputed champion Haney, for his four belts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy