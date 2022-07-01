Liberty Hill EDC seeking to fill Board position

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Bastrop Chamber of Commerce puts on this community-wide event annually to celebrate the 4th of July. A 5k run begins the day and is open to runners of any age. Water Wonderland, Kiddie Train Rides, retail vendors, and various family-friendly activities, such as food eating contests, are available throughout the day, as well as a packed food court. The celebration is finished with live music and the largest fireworks show in Central Texas.

BASTROP, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO