Shane Wright Profile | DRAFT

Limited allotment of new season ticket memberships will officially be available on Monday, July 11. VEGAS (July 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 5, plans for limited purchase opportunities for 2022-23 full-season memberships. Key benefits to being a full-season member include the best pricing on tickets to all home games, a complimentary team jersey, exclusive member-only events with Golden Knights players, and the ability to safely and conveniently resale game tickets through VGK Ticket Exchange. Full-season ticket memberships start at just $55 per game in the upper level of T-Mobile Arena. Seats in the lower levels are also available for purchase.
