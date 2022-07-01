ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Shane Wright Profile | DRAFT

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright is the top N.A. skater, and expected to go number one at the draft. AMATEUR CLUB: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) RANKING: 1st Ranked North American Skater - Central Scouting. "He's not an elite skater but he is a strong skater. His shot is excellent, and while some scouts believe he'll have...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 87

Jean-Guy Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons between 1955-1972, died on Thursday. He was 87. Gendron began his career with the New York Rangers after playing one season with Providence of the American Hockey League. Following his third season in New York, Gendron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1958 NHL Intraleague Draft. He then played three seasons for the Bruins before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team, for Andre Pronovost on Nov. 27, 1960.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Profile: Denton Mateychuk

"That outside noise, you can think about it but don't let it be your centre of attention." When Denton Mateychuk began the 2021-22 Western Hockey League season, he knew it was an important one. Every move the Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman made would be evaluated - after all, it was...
NHL
NHL

Potential Preds: Defensemen

The 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal is just days away. Back in person for the first time since 2019 after two virtual drafts held during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Predators will look to once again pick the best available players to bolster their identity. Nashville will pick 17th in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rangers#Ny Islanders#North American#The Don Mills Flyers#The Kingston Frontenacs
NHL

Rick Bowness appointed Winnipeg Jets head coach

WINNIPEG, July 3, 2022 - The Jets announced today that Rick Bowness has been appointed as the eighth head coach in franchise history and the third since the club's relocation to Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, most recently served as head coach of the Dallas Stars from Dec. 10/19 until the end...
NHL
NHL

Bowness talks joining Jets as coach, changes coming in Q&A with NHL.com

WINNIPEG -- Rick Bowness said he does not have any issues with being seen as the Winnipeg Jets' second choice, knowing they first courted Barry Trotz, who told them June 24 he wasn't going to coach next season. "There were a lot of good coaches in my position, that were...
NHL
NHL

Draft Preview | Potential options with the 15th-overall pick

For the first time under new leadership, the Canucks' amateur scouting staff convened to iron out its draft rankings. In the introduction, Patrick Allvin addressed the group and laid out his philosophy for how the scouting department will influence the direction of his team saying, "I'm a big believer that if we are going to have success as an organization, this department is going to contribute to the success. In order to get better, everything starts here."
NHL
NHL

POTENTIAL LATER ROUND GEMS - GOALTENDERS

Torie Peterson highlights three goalies who could be diamonds in the rough outside of the first round. Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Flames currently hold three picks:. With this in mind, CalgaryFlames.com's Torie Peterson has profiled three goalies who may be available outside of the first round and could end up being potential diamonds in the rough:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Bruins Sign Nick Wolff and Kyle Keyser to One-Year, Two-Way Extensions

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 1, that the team has signed defenseman Nick Wolff and goaltender Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way contract extensions with annual NHL cap hits of $750,000. Wolff, 25, has appeared in 56 games for the Providence Bruins from 2020-22, recording...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Canucks Announce 2022.23 Pre-Season Schedule

…Seven pre-season games include three in Vancouver, one in Abbotsford. Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today their 2022.23 pre-season schedule, beginning on Sunday, Sept. 25 with two split squad games (home and road) against the Calgary Flames, and concluding on Friday, Oct. 7 vs the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena.
NHL
NHL

Top NHL free agent goalies: Fleury on market

Kuemper, Campbell, Husso also possibly available when signing begins on July 13. With the NHL free agent signing period about to begin, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or are in the market for a backup. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free...
NHL
NHL

VGK Announce Purchase Opportunities for Full-Season Memberships

Limited allotment of new season ticket memberships will officially be available on Monday, July 11. VEGAS (July 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 5, plans for limited purchase opportunities for 2022-23 full-season memberships. Key benefits to being a full-season member include the best pricing on tickets to all home games, a complimentary team jersey, exclusive member-only events with Golden Knights players, and the ability to safely and conveniently resale game tickets through VGK Ticket Exchange. Full-season ticket memberships start at just $55 per game in the upper level of T-Mobile Arena. Seats in the lower levels are also available for purchase.
NHL
NHL

View From the Booth - July 5, 2022

Play-by-Play voice Paul Edmonds chats with new head coach Rick Bowness. For Rick Bowness the connection to Winnipeg runs deep. So profound he can still recite the address of his last house in the city. In fact, the Charleswood-area residence at 31 Hunterspoint Rd., rolled off his tongue on Monday...
NHL
NHL

Kraken Preseason Announced

The Kraken's July calendar is top heavy with the NHL Draft (Thursday and Friday), Development Camp (July 11 to 15) and NHL Free Agency (begins July 13). After that, the next run of important dates start in later September when Seattle's training camp and preseason games unfold. The team announced...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Réjean Houle looks back on his Draft year

MONTREAL -- Few events generate more fanfare than the NHL Entry Draft. Every moment is televised via various outlets, with scores of fans watching with bated breath as they dream of the future. Top-ranked prospects invite family and friends to the event, hoping to hear their names called as early...
NHL
NHL

Picking 22nd: Recent History of the #22 Selection

For the third time in the last four years, the Ducks enter the NHL Draft with two first-round picks. Last week, we took a look at the recent history of the 10th slot and today we continue our draft preview with a look at the second selection, set for 22nd overall.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Wickenheiser promoted by Maple Leafs to assistant general manager

Four-time Olympic gold medalist joined Toronto in 2018. Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser was promoted to assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The four-time Olympic women's hockey gold medalist (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014) will work under GM Kyle Dubas. She joined the Maple Leafs as assistant director of player development Aug. 23, 2018 and was promoted to senior director of player development May 17, 2021, when her former Canada Olympic teammate and fellow Hockey Hall of Fame member Danielle Goyette was hired as director of player development.
NHL
NHL

Blues Summer Sale set for July 25-27

Get Blues merchandise up to 75 percent off online and in-store. Fans can beat the heat this summer with some fresh, ice-cold Blues gear!. The 2022 Blues Summer Sale begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25 online at stlauthentics.com and features merchandise up to 75% off. The Summer Sale...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Coyotes Select Koelzer & Cheverie for Diverse Hockey Coaches Internship

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today the club will continue its coaching internship program that provides young diverse hockey coaches with opportunities to learn and develop while working directly with Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny and his coaching staff during 2022 Development Camp. Kelsey Koelzer and Kori Cheverie will serve as coaches in the program from July 11-15 at Ice Den Scottsdale.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Avalanche Announces Preseason Schedule

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today its preseason schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Avalanche will play a total of six exhibition games, three at home and three on the road. The Avs will face the same three opponents for the fifth straight preseason, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights twice each (note: there was no preseason in 2020-21). Colorado opens the preseason slate with split-squad games at Minnesota and at home against Vegas on Sept. 25.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy