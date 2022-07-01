Shane Wright Profile | DRAFT

For the first time under new leadership, the Canucks' amateur scouting staff convened to iron out its draft rankings. In the introduction, Patrick Allvin addressed the group and laid out his philosophy for how the scouting department will influence the direction of his team saying, "I'm a big believer that if we are going to have success as an organization, this department is going to contribute to the success. In order to get better, everything starts here."

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO