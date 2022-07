The Menomonee Falls School Board filled three administrative positions during its June 27 meeting. The board approved the appointment of Brandon Ruff as assistant principal for North Middle School. Ruff has been a teacher for 18 years, with 17 of those years in a middle school setting. He taught seventh and eighth grade social studies at Webster Middle School in Cedarburg prior to being named to the Falls post. Ruff recently completed his MBA in education leadership from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO