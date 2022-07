EUGENE, Ore. -- A bronze statue of one of the most legendary runners of all time, Steve Prefontaine, will be on display in Eugene throughout July. Prefontaine has inspired people around the globe for decades. He shattered boundaries that were once thought impossible in the running world. At the time of his death in 1975, he held every American record from the 2,000 meter distance to the 10,000 meter distance.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO