ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto: Hedge Fund Debacle May Ruin Two Prominent Lenders

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i61r2_0gSYv3Fu00

The carnage continues in the crypto industry. Two days after Singapore hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was forced into liquidation, two of its lenders are being forced to take drastic decisions to avoid collapsing in turn.

BlockFi has signed a bailout deal with FTX US, the U.S. subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, which is owned by young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. The deal, announced on Twitter by BlockFi CEO Zac Prince, includes an option given to FTX to acquire BlockFi at a variable price based on performance, but the maximum price is $240 million.

The agreement also includes a $400 million credit revolver facility. In the end, the transaction is valued at $680 million.

FTX May Acquire BlockFi

"Yesterday we signed definitive agreements, subject to shareholder approval, with FTX US for:

1. A $400M revolving credit facility which is subordinate to all client funds, and

2. An option to acquire BlockFi at a variable price of up to $240M based on performance triggers," Prince announced.

He added that: "This, together with other potential consideration, represents a total value of up to $680M."

"We have not drawn on this credit facility to date and have continued to operate all our products and services normally. In fact, we raised interest rates, effective today."

BlockFi, which promised to compete with traditional banks, recently had to cut 20% of its workforce to adapt to a macroeconomic environment undermined by fears of recession and inflation at its highest in 40 years.

The firm is among the victims of the liquidity crisis currently affecting the crypto industry following the collapse of sister tokens Luna and UST which saw at least $55 billion disappear in May.

Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals

The firm had loaned a large sum of money to 3AC. However, the latter has suffered colossal losses linked to its exposure to Luna and missed lender margin calls, meaning it couldn't come up with what it owed to its lenders.

In addition to BlockFi, the lender Voyager Digital (VYGVF) - Get Voyager Digital Ltd Report is also one of the victims of the setbacks of 3AC to whom the platform had lent 15,250 Bitcoin and $350 million in stablecoin USDC. In total, 3AC owed roughly $647 million based on Bitcoin prices at the time of writing.

Faced with 3AC's inability to pay, Voyager Digital slapped the company with a default notice on the loan on June 27.

But this non-payment has important consequences since Voyager finds itself unable to meet its obligations to its customers at this time. Basically, the company does not have enough cash on hand to meet the demands of its customers at the moment.

After receiving a loan from the quantitative trading platform Almeda Ventures, which belongs to Bankman-Fried, Voyager just announced that it was "temporarily suspending trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards, effective at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time today [July 1]."

This means that customers cannot access to their money.

"This was a tremendously difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one given current market conditions," said Stephen Ehrlich, chief executive officer of Voyager in a press release.

"This decision gives us additional time to continue exploring strategic alternatives with various interested parties while preserving the value of the Voyager platform we have built together. We will provide additional information at the appropriate time."

The company, which is listed on the stock exchange, said it has engaged Moelis & Company and The Consello Group as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisors, to help explore its options.

Voyager Digital shares closed down 25% on July 1. They are now worth only $0.3300, compared to $16.6260 at the close on July 1, 2021.

Voyager Digital thus joins a list of crypto lenders going through a liquidity crisis. Babel Finance and Celsius Network have also suspended various operations including withdrawals

Comments / 7

Related
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Hedge Fund#Moelis Company#Lender#Web3 Investment#Ftx Us#Blockfi
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Singapore
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), Dogecoin ($DOGE), and Others Removed From Crypto.com’s Earn Program

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has removed 15 cryptocurrencies from its Crypto Earn rewards program, including leading meme-inspired cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). The platform announced the removal of these 15 cryptocurrencies along with the inclusion of three new cryptocurrencies: Zilliqa ($ZIL), Fantom (4FTM), and $NEAR, which allow...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
86K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy