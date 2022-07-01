Testimonies continue in Palmview double murder trial

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An “old feud” has been taken into consideration as motive in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead. At approximately 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, two men approached a Harlingen PD officer at a traffic stop stating their friend in the backseat had been shot, according to police. Jaime Medina, 18, was assisted […]
A November 11th trial date has been set for a McAllen man charged in the abduction and murder of his ex-wife. The trial for Richard Ford was scheduled after Ford rejected a plea agreement. The 41-year-old Ford is facing a maximum punishment of life in prison with no parole for...
A man is facing federal charges after allegedly trying to smuggle a high-powered rifle into Mexico. Claudio Solano appeared in federal court in McAllen on Friday to face a charge of attempting to export firearms without a license. Investigators say Solano was paid a thousand dollars to smuggle a fifty-caliber...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two corrections officers with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department were arrested for use of excessive force, authorities said. Luis Jesus, 24, was arrested on three counts of official oppression and one count of tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence, a release from TJJD stated. Christopher Cuadra, 28, was arrested on one […]
WESLACO, Texas (Valley Central) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a July 4 auto-pedestrian fatal crash. The incident occurred at around 10:11 p.m. Monday on La Homa Road. A woman driving a gray Ford Focus traveling southbound on La Homa Road struck a man who was crossing the road on foot. The […]
An Edinburg couple who were arrested last year and accused of holding three migrants hostage and forcing them to work without pay were indicted on new charges. A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned a seven-count superseding indictment against Eduardo Javier Gomez, 31, and Margarita Alvarez, 40, on a charge of financially benefitting from the forced labor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
A person is in critical condition after a house fire in Harlingen Monday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the structure fire at a home located on the 200 block of East Washington. Harlingen firefighters say they quickly put out the fire and carried out a resident from the smoke-filled home.
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one Edinburg teen dead Saturday. The crash occurred at 3:36 a.m. Saturday on Tower Road north of Wisconsin Road. According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed Jasmine Lorrane Heredia, 17, an Edinburg resident, died at the scene. Heredia […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in the smuggling tragedy that resulted in the death of 53 migrants is from Brownsville. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, was arrested for “involvement in alien smuggling resulting in death,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Zamorano was originally from Brownsville before moving […]
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identities of the men killed in Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash. Two men died from their injuries in the crash and two others were hospitalized in critical condition. Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, a 29-year-old from Mexico, died at the scene of the crash. Jose Ismael […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 403 migrants in three large groups and disrupted two human smuggling events over the weekend. The agency’s news release said RGV agents encountered three large groups totaling 403 migrants in Starr County. CBP said the groups were comprised of 195 family members, 52 unaccompanied children, and 156 single adults. The migrants […]
A former employee at IBC bank has admitted to devising a fraud scheme in which she stole tens of thousands of dollars from customer accounts. 23-year-old Itzela Arlete Vega pleaded guilty in Brownsville federal court Tuesday to bank fraud for embezzling more than $86,000 from three separate accounts. Vega was working at an IBC branch in McAllen at the time.
EDINBURG – In recent days, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 1,171 illegal aliens in eight large groups and disrupted three human smuggling events. RGV agents encountered eight large groups totaling 1,171 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo counties in the last five days. The groups were...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of threatening to shoot a man as they brandished weapons. Edwin Munoz, 23, and Dario Mateo Rodriguez, 22, were arrested by Brownsville police on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a press release by Brownsville PD stated. […]
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation will host a video exhibit for the public to share its testimonials on the consequences of drunk driving. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday during the “Concert in the Sky” at McAllen Municipal Park. TxDOT’s traveling video exhibit invites observers to […]
Local police departments say there will be more officers patrolling the streets in hopes of keeping roads safe during the 4th of July holiday. McAllen police asks residents not to use fireworks within city limits. Celebratory gunfire is also discouraged. Watch the video above for the full story.
The Mission Police Department suspended eight officers in March after investigating a high-speed chase that injured an innocent bystander. Officers failed to follow department policy in September, when they chased a Dodge Durango from Mission to San Juan at speeds of up to 125 mph, according to documents released under the Texas Public Information Act.
