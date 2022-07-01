Indycar Practice Results: July 1, 2022 (Mid-Ohio)

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin was blunt in responding to Bubba Wallace's recent comments about the team's pit crew. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Hamlin seemed to feel that Wallace was embarrassing the team with his in-car comments to his pit crew. Hamlin said that Wallace knows where the team stands on the matter and hopes he gets better in the future.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO