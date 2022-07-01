Community Focus: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discussed the recently released body cam footage from a suspect’s shootout with police , Officer Jeann Lugo’s arrest and the Charter Review Commission’s proposal for a fully-elected school board .
