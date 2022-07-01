ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

COVID Cases on the Rise Once Again in Greene County

By Logan Weber
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs residents approach the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is warning people that COVID is resurging in the county. The Centers for Disease Control has now classified Greene County as...

