COVID Cases on the Rise Once Again in Greene County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders unanimously approved a contract to sell the old high school property to a contractor for a housing project. According to the contract, the city of Branson will sell the 2.5 acres to Lifestyle Contractors for $50,000. The contractor says the property is loaded with asbestos while that price sounds low. The last estimate the city received to remove the property was $250,000. The contractor also says they see a need for more housing in the area. This housing project could include up to 65 units. He also says places for more housing in Branson can be difficult.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO