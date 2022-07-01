ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Veterans Bring Replica of D.C. Vietnam Memorial to Morris County

By Thomas Neira
New Jersey Monthly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Menzel believes that everyone who wants to should have the chance to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. That’s why he and the rest of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7333 worked to bring the Vietnam War Moving Wall Memorial to Morris County....

