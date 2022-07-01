Veterans Bring Replica of D.C. Vietnam Memorial to Morris County
By Thomas Neira
New Jersey Monthly
4 days ago
William Menzel believes that everyone who wants to should have the chance to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. That’s why he and the rest of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7333 worked to bring the Vietnam War Moving Wall Memorial to Morris County....
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A crowd gathered Monday for the 112th annual Fourth of July parade in Ridgewood, New Jersey. People typically place their chairs days in advance to get a good spot. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there were marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and people of all generations watching together. Mishkin spoke with one 8-year-old girl at the parade with her parents and grandparents. Her mother is from Ridgewood and said she used to go to the parade when she was her daughter's age. They were happy to continue the tradition together. "I love that everybody's coming together. No matter if you're from Ridgewood, from New Jersey, from Ramsey, from anywhere. They're just coming together to watch the Fourth of July Parade," said the little girl named Emily. Residents told Mishkin a nearby ice cream shop was a popular spot to go after the parade, so that's where she was headed next to continue the celebration. She'll have more coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
On January 3, 1777, the Princeton Battlefield played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the Revolutionary War in New Jersey. On Monday, nearly 250 years later, about 100 people commemorated Independence Day at a ceremony held on the historic grounds. Tom Pyle, who also celebrated his 70th birthday,...
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — That’s got to hurt. Two New Jersey cities — Newark and Jersey City — came in near the bottom of the barrel in a list ranking city’s for their July 4th celebrations. Newark took 98th place and Jersey City was 99th in the WalletHub study. The only city worse off was San Bernardino in California.
Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
Trenton is the capital of New Jersey and is located in Mercer County on the Delaware River. The city was once the capital of the United States, and today it is a historic city proud of its past, with a thriving present and a bright future. You can reach Trenton...
Not all museums bore you with history lessons or old artwork. Some are interactive and unique to specific items you would never think of. Take a look at just 10 of New Jersey’s quirky museums. Silverball Retro Arcade. Travel back in time with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury...
We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
The Doan gang was most renowned for being British spies and armed thieves during the Revolutionary War. In Bucks County, a secret cave and Doan hideout has been discovered and is currently being excavated.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Scores of northern New Jersey’s corporate and civic leaders, along with a host of local luminaries, plan to join the Men of Essex in its efforts to raise $100,000 at its 61st annual golf classic. The charity event will be held at the Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange, on Monday, Aug. 1. Registration and lunch begins at 10 a.m.; tee time is noon.
The ShopRite of Greenwich has initiated a voluntary recall of all store-made ground meat produced and sold on July 2. There is a possibility the ground meat may contain small metal fragments. The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef, meatloaf mix, Angus ground beef and ground pork with a sell-by date of July 2.
Looking to know the best and most fun things to do in Morristown, NJ?. Morristown, in Morris County, New Jersey, is popularly known as the headquarters of the American Revolution. It is a place of abode for different lovely sites like the Morristown National Historical Park, which has significant areas where the Revolutionary war occurred, such as the Fort Nonsense and New Jersey Brigade.
Support is surging for the family of a 57-year-old Essex County construction worker struck and killed by a car while crossing the street last month. Miguel Vargas was rushed to the hospital after the 10 p.m. incident on Washington Avenue in Belleville, on June 24, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. He died of his injuries the following day.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City.
The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal.
“While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.”
It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Macy’s Fireworks lit up New York City Monday night, but across the river, Jersey City was throwing its own daylong party. The rival display didn’t disappoint — and neither did the celebrity guests, including New Jersey native Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA star, who performs music under the name Diesel, […]
New Jersey has always had a great music scene, especially in Asbury Park as you can see on "Asbury Park, Riot, Redemption, and Rock N Roll," which is narrated by Big Joe Henry. Growing up in the '70s and '80s and working at WBJB-FM, which was the radio voice of...
A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route, that used to stop at Albany, will now extend all the way down to New York City. Even more details, including travel options, menus, and other accommodations have been released as well, making it a wonderfully unique solution to a budget-friendly summer vacation.
The Famous Bendix Diner.(@BleachersMusic/Instagram) Without a doubt, there is nothing more "New Jersey" than the diners. New Jersey has given diners their iconic ambiance. Yes, the state is also famous for other food: blueberries, tomatoes, and unlimited combinations of egg sandwiches, but New Jersey inarguably deserves credit for the retro-themed restaurants with the same, but different variations of comfort food.
Mayor Fulop Promotes 25 JCFD Captains to Lead Newly Created Fire Companies and Strengthen Fire Protection Citywide. Over 300 Firefighters Hired & 200 Promoted under Fulop Administration to date, Strengthening JCFD’s Diverse Leadership. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Fire Chief Steven...
