Kicking Tires: Cowboys bring back placekicker for another shot at gig

 2 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys finally parted ways with wayward kicker Greg Zuerlein early in the offseason. After two years of a lot of missed field goals and extra points, the reunion with special teams coach Jim Fassel was finally brought to an end. Dallas didn’t have much of a backup plan either, until signing big-legged Texas Tech UDFA Jonathan Garibay following the 2022 NFL draft.

Through much of the offseason, Garibay has been the only kicker on Dallas’ roster, but that was sure to change prior to the start of training camp. Even if Garibay is the odds-on favorite to kick for the Cowboys in the regular season, kicking duties during camp are always spread out so that the primary kicker doesn’t get a tired leg. However, there is always a chance the camp leg can impress and become the main guy, and that’s exactly the opportunity Lirim Hajrullahu is hoping for, as he has once again re-signed with Dallas.

Hajrullahu kicked for the Cowboys in Week 10, when Zuerlein was injured, making all five extra point attempts in a 43-3 thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons.

He would later kick for the Carolina Panthers, appearing in three games and going 4-for-5 but with a long of just 35 yards.

The Cowboys will need to release one player before making the signing official, as they are currently at the offseason roster maximum of 90 players.

