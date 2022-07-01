Top 20 Big Ten players in the On3 College Football Impact 300

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The On3 Impact 300 ranks the best players in college football entering the 2022 season, with a full release coming in the next few weeks. Prior to the release of the inaugural list – which also factors into the calculation of the On3 NIL Valuation – On3 has revealed the Top 20 returning Big Ten players.

Ohio State features heavily near the top of the list, with quarterback CJ Stroud checking in as the league’s top player and the Buckeyes having five of the top seven players in the Big Ten.

These are the 20 most impactful players in the Big Ten with less than three months until the 2022 season kicks off.

Top 20 Big Ten players in On3 Impact 300

1. QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

CJ Stroud had an impressive debut season for the Buckeyes, throwing for 4,435 yards with 44 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. He is now a top Heisman candidate, No. 1 overall draft pick hopeful and his NIL value sits at $2.4 million.

2. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Heading into his final season before draft eligibility hits, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off of a 1,606-yard season. He was third in the nation in total yards, setting Ohio State and Rose Bowl records. He ranks No. 5 overall in the On3 Impact 300 Top 10 and has an NIL value of $1.4 million, which is No. 10 in the NIL 100.

3. OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski took over the starting left tackle job after Rashawn Slater graduated following the 2020 season. He has started 15 games and was on the Outland Trophy watch list in 2021. Skoronski currently has an NIL valuation of $763,000, ranking 23rd in the NIL 100 rankings.

4. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson returns for Ohio State after a 1,248-yard season in 2021. He averaged 6.82 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns and another 312 yards receiving. The Buckeye’s NIL value sits at $708,000.

5. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

A two-year starter now for the Nittany Lions, Joey Porter Jr. earned third-team All-Big Ten honors by the league’s coaches in 2021. He had 51 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and four pass breakups. The son of former Steelers star Joey Porter, Porter Jr. carries an NIL valuation of $549,000, the second-highest for a cornerback.

6. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Dawand Jones has been a developmental prospect, primarily playing basketball in high school. He’s athletic with great reach, at 6 foot 8. He started at right tackle for the Buckeyes last season and has a current NIL valuation of $445,000.

7. EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

The former five-star prospect put together his best season yet in 2021, tallying 33 tackles, 3.0 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and four passes defended. Harrison is an elite pass-rusher and could be poised to take a major leap this fall.

8. EDGE Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Nick Herbig earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last year, with the production to back that selection up. He finished with 61 tackles, 9.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His current NIL valuation is $437,000.

9. OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Perhaps the most versatile of the offensive linemen in the On3 Impact 300, Johnson started at right guard in 2021 but will move to left tackle this fall. A former five-star recruit, Johnson will provide immense value for the Buckeyes protecting the blind side of star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

10. RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Wisconsin youngster Braelon Allen led the Power Five with 4.5 yards after contact per attempt last season and dominates at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He totaled 1,268 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns as a freshman for the Badgers. His NIL value is $403,000.

11. WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Averaging 17.39 yards per catch in 2021, Jayden Reed has the opportunity to become a household name this season. He posted 1,026 yards on 59 catches with 10 touchdowns for the Spartans as a junior. He has an NIL value of $375,000.

12. DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State

With 19 starts over the last two seasons, Jacob Slade goes into 2022 as a veteran operator on the interior of the Spartans’ line. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors by the AP after recording 40 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks in 2021.

13. CB DJ Turner, Michigan

A first-time starter in 2021, DJ Turner earned an honorable mention nod from the Big Ten. He made eight starts and recorded 33 tackles, while breaking up nine passes and picking off two more. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week on different occasions last year.

14. DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

At 6 foot 3, 315 pounds, Tyleik Williams is one of the bigger defensive tackles the Buckeyes have had in recent memory. But he’s exceptionally athletic, and Ohio State is counting on him to improve on last year’s production: 16 tackles, 5.0 sacks and a forced fumble. The current NIL valuation for the former Top 150 prospect stands at $280,000.

15. WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

A transfer from Western Kentucky, Mitchell Tinsley should add some immediate talent to the Penn State receiving corps. He was a second-team All-Conference USA selection last season, recording 87 catches for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged more than 100 yards per game.

16. iOL Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

A first-year starter at Wisconsin in 2021, Joe Tippman started every game at center and earned honorable mention from the Big Ten following the season. His current NIL valuation places him just outside the NIL 100 rankings, with Tippman checking in at No. 107 at $269,000.

17. RB Blake Corum, Michigan

A versatile player who also saw time as a return man, Blake Corum was very productive for the Wolverines out of the backfield. He finished the 2021 season with 143 carries for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns and also chipped in 24 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

18. iOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Minnesota’s starting center, John Michael Schmitz has appeared in 44 career games while starting 23 of them. He has slowly earned more accolades, picking up All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020 before being named to the Coaches’ All-Big Ten Second Team in 2021.

19. CB Jay Shaw, Wisconsin

Another transfer ranked in the Top 20 of the On3 Transfer Portal rankings, Jay Shaw moved from UCLA to Wisconsin this offseason. While with the Bruins he played in 43 career games (16 starts) and registered 88 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

20. CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Returning for a fifth season in 2022, Riley Moss has had a knack for making the big play with the Hawkeyes. He ranks second in school history in career interception yards with 239 and has returned three interceptions for touchdowns. In 2021 he totaled 39 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, four interceptions and nine passes defended.