CHICAGO - A 90-year-old man was reportedly found shot this morning in the Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said. Details about the incident are slim but police said that around 10:00 a.m. this morning, a 90-year-old man was found in the 1500 block of S. Harding Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO