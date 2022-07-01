The Sheriffs Are Coming - Series 9 (Shortened Versions): Episode 9

BBC reality star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the age of 28.Burkitt, who was known as Jazz, appeared in BBC Three show Small Teen Big World in 2010 to share her experience of being born with dwarfism.Her death was confirmed on Facebook by her fiancé, Lewis Burke, who said she had died “after a life-long battle with a very serious mental illness”.Burke wrote: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known.“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be...
