————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 424. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 424 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sweetwater. County through 730 PM MDT... At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a...

NORMAN, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO