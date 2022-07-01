8 of The Best Virus-Related Movies Made Well Before The Pandemic

When you think about Thor: Ragnarok, the first things that come to mind are probably Chris Hemsworth’s refreshing take on the title character, Taika Waititi’s bombastic vision, or the film’s tonal shift away from Thor’s first two more melodramatic outings. A thought that probably never enters the mind is that the film has too many villains. With its sprawling roster of antagonists, though, Ragnarok could have easily fallen victim to the “too many villains” criticism that plagues so many superhero films, especially super-sequels. But even with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Skurge (Karl Urban), the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Topaz (Rachel House), and Surtur (Clancy Brown) all featured, the film never feels overstuffed with antagonists. By giving each villain purposeful motivation and by allowing them narrative distance from each other within the film, Thor: Ragnarok demonstrates how a superhero film can feature numerous villains without ever feeling like there are “too many.”

