Dauphin County, PA — Almost a full day past the deadline, there’s still little budging on the budget. However, lawmakers say to expect one soon. Legislators say there’s a lot of tough decision to come to agreement regarding how to spend the roughly $12 billion surplus, made up of both federal funds and state revenues. A lot of money comes with a lot of choices over pandemic recovery, healthcare and childcare. The division inside each chamber remains steady over education spending.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO