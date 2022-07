South Central Mental Health Counseling Center recently announced Michael Countryman, LCPC, LCAC, has begun his service as Executive Director of SCMH. Countryman has been with SCMH for fifteen years and has mor than 20 years of experience in behavioral health care. He has given multiple presentations on crisis intervention in the correctional setting, clinical assessments, suicide assessment, homicide risk assessment, and crisis debriefings. For more than 10 years Countryman has acted as a Practicum Field Supervisor and continues to train and educate those entering the behavioral health field.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO