ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This minimalist 3-in-1 MagSafe charger seems to defy the laws of physics

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagSafe has been around even before the time of the iPhone, but Apple repurposed the brand for an almost magical innovation. The company famed for its design chops took existing technology and added just a single, simple thing, and it opened the floodgates to accessories that made wireless charging not only...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

MagSafe camera lens concept turns your iPhone 13 into a professional mirrorless camera

Probably the most incredible interpretation of the iPhone’s MagSafe feature. Here’s a thought. Adding an array of magnets to the back of the iPhone just so you can attach a card holder to it seems like a massive waste of potential, doesn’t it? You could attach so many accessories via the MagSafe feature (and even allow the iPhone to detect and pair with it via NFC/Bluetooth), an external hard drive, a better speaker, or potentially even a larger, more professional-grade camera lens. Meet SCIO, a MagSafe camera lens from the mind of Vladimir Fer. Sure, your iPhone’s cameras are arguably already the best on the market, but when has that ever stopped Apple from pushing the boundaries further? Taking inspiration from Sony’s QX10 and QX100 modular camera lenses, SCIO is a mirrorless lens that simply attaches to your iPhone via MagSafe. Snap it on and your smartphone is now a professional shooter capable of much more realistic portrait shots and telephoto images. Combine this with Apple’s own computational photography chops and the SCIO turns the iPhone into easily the best camera a consumer can own, without breaking the bank.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

PITAKA’s new iPad Case comes with a clever zip-less design that lets you set your workstation up 1 second

A major part of good design isn’t the actual art of designing, it’s the art of identifying problems. If you can identify a problem that people tend to ignore as ‘a part of life’, chances are you can unlock a solution that people never knew they needed. This is the story of PITAKA’s FlipBook Case for the iPad. The story started with the designers at PITAKA realizing exactly how cumbersome current iPad cases and sleeves were. In order to use the iPad, you’d need to extract it from within the case or sleeve, and then put the case/sleeve on the floor beside you. This entire process would take minutes, and just seemed inefficient to begin with. So PITAKA reinvented the iPad case.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This portable wireless charger is a handsome example of form and function in harmony

Portable chargers or power banks are a dime a dozen these days, including the new breed that sports wireless charging capabilities. They might come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing that most have in common is that they look no better than plastic bricks inside your bag. Some even weigh like bricks, too. Granted, some people couldn’t care less about how their portable batteries look, but that is a frame of thinking that takes for granted the importance of a well-designed and well-made product. It also presumes that you can’t have both functionality and aesthetics in the same thing, which couldn’t be farther from the truth. That is what makes the NOA Daytripper stand out, not just for its dashing good looks but also for being a witness in the marriage of beauty and technology.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magsafe#Apple Products#Iphone Cases#Hirise
GeekyGadgets

Keep your gadgets organized with the Paragon strap system

If you are looking for a convenient way to organize your smaller gadgets that may be getting lost at the bottom of your bag. You may be interested in a new gadget organizer called the Paragon strap system, offering a customizable and modular gadget organization system that can be used in a wide variety of different ways.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

MINI Spaceman reinvents the legendary hatchback’s iconic status

The current generation MINI Cooper is a prime example of powerful engineering, compact size and superior handling. That classic British styling in a nimble package denotes the freedom and spontaneity of commuting in comfort. And who can deny the unique look of this likable set of wheels?. Way back in...
CARS
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
ZDNet

The 8 best travel mugs: Does anything beat Yeti?

If you're a coffee drinker, then you know it's important to have the right coffee mug. And for people who are regularly on the go, a travel mug is a necessity. Luckily for you, we've researched dozens of the top travel mugs on the market to find our favorites. Keep reading to see the eight best travel mugs, what we like about them, and how you can choose the right one for you.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 sheet and bedding deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon has the best sheet and bedding deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The online retailer is offering slashed...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Air Chair is a wheelchair that easily integrates into airplane seats

As a “mobile” person who loves to travel, I can only imagine how difficult it is for persons with disabilities to travel on airplanes and go through airports. They have to rely on the assistance of their companions or the airplane personnel in order to board a plane and they have to keep their wheelchair in storage for the entire flight duration. If it’s a long-haul flight, they have limited mobility and accessibility. That’s why this new design concept for a wheelchair is pretty important to help them have a more convenient traveling experience.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yankodesign.com

This wearable device creates separation in a shared living space, giving you the focus you need

On the positive side, lockdowns during the pandemic have brought families together. The age-old tradition of having grandparents, parents and children live under a single roof is suddenly more widespread than ever before. That said, the idea of shared living spaces tends to pose a challenge for individuals working from home. This is why, a wearable to create a personal bubble and eliminate external pressure ensuring the user can concentrate better on work, is much required.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Float ergonomic cushion makes meditation a more uplifting experience

There are many touted benefits to meditation, both psychological and even physiological, but very few people actually adopt the practice, let alone stick to it. Similar to the advice about eating vegetables, it’s easier said than done, and many people find it difficult to maintain focus for even a few minutes. Locking yourself up in a room might be relatively easy, but finding a comfortable position and a comfortable seat is actually harder than it sounds. And just like with eating vegetables, what you need is some special ingredient that will make the experience more enjoyable. This meditation cushion is that special sauce that will make you feel like you’re peacefully floating among the clouds.
YOGA
yankodesign.com

Top 10 automotive designs of June 2022

We’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of automotive designs at Yanko Design in June 2022. Each automotive was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every automotive we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of automotive designs that we feel were the best of the lot! From Volvo’s edgy electric coupe to a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer – each of these drool-worthy automobiles is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry! Automotive enthusiasts will be itching to get their hands on them, and take them for a spin on the streets!
CARS
yankodesign.com

Ear hugging bone conducting wireless earbuds to spice up the boring marketplace

Earbuds are one accessory that you’ll find in most people’s arsenal, handy for focusing while working or while on the chaotic everyday commute. They come in plenty of shapes, colors and are loaded with new features – there’s one for everyone to be honest. A designer house though takes a complete detour with experimental design for earbuds, and I absolutely love it to the core.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

I've Traveled All Over the World. These Are 7 Things I Always Pack

For six years I traveled all over the world, including across Europe, inside ancient castles in Japan — and more recently, a 10,000-mile road trip around the US. As a digital nomad, I tend to travel light with a backpack or a tiny car. There are some key devices that I never leave home without.
LIFESTYLE
domino

How to Arrange Pillows on a Bed, From the Stack to the Reverse Pyramid

If you think it takes a master class on how to arrange pillows on a bed to achieve a picture-perfect magazine setup, then you’re probably putting too much pressure on yourself. Lifestyle expert–level training isn’t necessary, only a little patience and creativity. Our first tip for pillow-arranging excellence? Carve out a few minutes to properly make your bed so there’s no messy sheets or hastily folded comforter clouding your vision. Then follow one of Domino style director Naomi deMañana’s five simple formulas, below.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy