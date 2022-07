The bronze statue of a languid young woman seated on the edge of a small fountain near Decatur Street, carted off after being vandalized nine months ago, has been bolted back in place. The graffiti and random decoration that marred the artwork expertly stripped away, “Michelle” is as bright and unblemished as the day she made her debut in 1984, much to the relief of those who hold her dear.

