UFC bantamweight rankings: Merab Dvalishvili rises after a landmark win at UFC 278

The UFC bantamweight rankings are a showcase of some of the very best fighters in MMA as the division has slowly evolved to become arguably the most talent-rich in the entire sport. Where the lightweight was once considered the deepest weight class in the promotion, 135-pounds has surpassed it with an impressive and wide variety of fighters.

With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top-10 for the organization’s bantamweight class.

10. Sean O’Malley (15-1-1)

Aside from an odd setback against fellow ranked fighter Marlon Vera two years ago, O’Malley has been stellar in his eight UFC appearances and has been a wrecking machine in many of his wins. Unfortunately, his UFC 276 clash with Pedro Munhoz ended in a no-contest after an eye-poke from O’Malley ended the bout early.

In the end, the popular star will still get rewarded with a major matchup against former champion Petr Yan in October.

Next Fight: vs. Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22

Dominick Cruz is still a pretty good fight in 2022, however, he is no longer an elite competitor and title contender. His knockout loss to Marlon Vera in August solidified that truth. There certainly is the option of a legends matchup, but if he isn’t striving to be champion for the third time, it seems hard to believe Cruz will continue his career at 37.

Next Fight: TBD

8. Rob Font (19-6)

After winning five straight and becoming a serious title contender for the first time, the Boston native has suffered back-to-back losses against competition in the UFC bantamweight rankings. Now, he’s plummeted in the rankings and will need a couple of wins to earn back all that momentum he’s lost. Nevertheless, he is a hard out and remains a dangerous matchup.

Next Fight: TBD

7. Cory Sandhagen (14-4)

Despite his recent setbacks to TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the division. But if he wants to get back into title contention there are no ifs, or buts about it, he needs to beat Yadong Song in his next fight and definitively.

Next Fight: vs. Yadong Song on September 17

4. Jose Aldo (23-5)

UFC 278 was a major setback for the legendary Jose Aldo. After a momentum-building three-fight win streak, the king of Rio was derailed by “The Machine” Merab Dvalishvili and his relentless cardio and wrestling. While Aldo is still a formidable talent at bantamweight, his chances of fighting for a world title again are done. Money fights against other active legends would make sense next.

Next fight: TBD

5. Merab Dvalishvili (15-4)

Merab Dvalishvili is without a doubt the best wrestler in the entire division. Part of his grappling dominance comes from a relentless style and gas tank that really is second to none. However, he also offers up a high striking output that keeps opponents off balance and out of rhythm. He showcased all of the above in a major win against Jose Aldo at UFC 278. In beating the MMA great, “The Machine” firmly established himself as a legitimate elite bantamweight in the world.

Next Fight: TBD

4. Marlon Vera (20-7-1)

Vera continues to evolve as a fighter and is now legitimately one of the best bantamweights on the planet. And now he has knockout wins over a pair of UFC immortals in two of his last three wins. His victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego was classic “Chito.” He got off to a sluggish start, seemed down early, then turned the tide destructively. Barring an impressive performance from Jose Aldo in his next bout, Vera should be in line for a title fight this year.

Next Fight: TBD

3. TJ Dillashaw (17-4)

After over two years away serving a PED suspension, TJ Dillashaw returned in 2021 and showed he is still an elite bantamweight at 36 years old. Recent rumors suggest he will be next in line for champion Aljamain Sterling. If he can beat the champ — following recovery from an ACL tear — Dillashaw will not only move to the top of the UFC bantamweight rankings but he’ll also be back in the pound-for-pound rankings too.

Next Fight: vs. Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 on Oct. 22

2. Petr Yan (16-3)

While he was a sizable favorite in his rematch with Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan suffered a second straight defeat to the reigning champ. Even though they were both close fights, and he was winning the first until his illegal knee ended it early, the Russian has two defeats to Sterling and is out of the title picture for the rest of the year.

However, the Russian will stay busy and is now booked in a highly anticipated matchup with the division’s most popular fighter Sean O’Malley in October.

Next Fight: vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 on Oct. 22

1. Aljamain Sterling (21-3)

Love him or hate him, Sterling is the best bantamweight in the world and was able to achieve what no other fighter in the UFC has, and legitimately score a victory over Yan. While his first win over the former champ is disputed, there was no doubt about his victory at UFC 273. Now he will take on the challenge of another division king in TJ Dillashaw in October.

Next Fight: vs. TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Oct. 22

