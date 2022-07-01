ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Finally Know What’s Included in the $5K Disney Wish Drink!

Cover picture for the articleOn June 29, fans around the world watched in amazement as Disney Cruise Line christened the newest ship in its fleet, the Disney Wish. The ship joined an already impressive fleet that consists of the Disney Wonder, the Disney Dream, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Fantasy. Not long after the...

