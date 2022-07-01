ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Create a Bootable USB on Chromebook

By Ali Arslan
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince CDs and DVDs have become rather obsolete, USBs are now the primary tool for installing new operating systems. To do so, you first need to make a bootable USB with installation files on it. On traditional PCs running Windows, Linux, or macOS, you can create a bootable USB...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on Android

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Is a Raspberry Pico W and What Can You Use It For?

When Raspberry Pi launched the original Pico in January 2021, it was well received as a powerful, low-cost ($4) microcontroller development board. Powered by Raspberry Pi's own RP2040 system-on-chip (SoC) based on two Arm Cortex-M0+ cores running at 133MHz, it features 2MB of onboard flash storage, 264kB of RAM, and 40 pins—including three analogue inputs and the unique Programmable I/O subsystem.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

How to use WiFi Calling on Android

This guide is designed to show you how to use WiFi calling on your Android Phone, it will show you everything you need to get this feature set up on your Android device and also how to use it. WiFi calling is a great feature that lets you make calls...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb#Puppy Linux
CNET

Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache To Get Rid of Excess Junk Files

Just like on a PC, every now and again it's good to clear out junk files on your Android phone. Clearing out the cookies and cache on your Android phone's web browser is a good way to get rid of a lot of that, as it's likely to have built up over the course of visiting many different websites every day. Whether your phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google is making its password manager easier to use across all platforms

Is updating its to make it easier to use and more consistent across platforms. The tool could also help users make their accounts more secure following the upgrades. For one thing, Google is making the password management experience the same in Chrome and Android settings. It will automatically group together passwords for the same sites and apps.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Custom Color Palette in CorelDRAW

Creating custom color palettes in CorelDRAW allows you to store all the colors or color styles you frequently use. Doing so allows you to access and use it easily in current or future projects. Here is a simple guide on creating your own custom color palette. Creating Your Palette. MAKEUSEOF...
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

How to play Fortnite on School Chromebook

Google Chromebooks are growing more and more popular in the school system due to their ease of use and accessibility for students of all ages. In some schools, students will receive a free Chromebook they can use and even take home to complete assignments. Chromebooks were also used during the pandemic to ensure every student had access to online learning. With so many of the portable laptops out in the world, some students might be wondering if there’s another use for them besides doing homework.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Get Up to 40% Off Samsung, HP and Acer Chromebooks With Prices as Low as $120

Chromebooks are a solid option if you want a device to handle computing basics. They run Google's Chrome OS and they tend to be a more budget-friendly option than many top-of-the-line Apple and Windows laptops. There are some limitations on what a Chromebook can do, so for some buyers, a laptop may be the best option, but if you don't need all the functionality of a traditional laptop, a Chromebook is probably all you need.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

9 Apps That Let You Use Your Android Phone in Unexpected Ways

Android has so many apps to explore that it is easy to miss some hidden gems. You usually use your smartphone for everyday activities like calling, messaging, browsing social media, taking photos, and stuff like that. However, there are more unique ways of using your Android device with the help of some rather unusual apps.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Is the Nvidia Overlay Not Working on Your Windows PC? Try These 9 Fixes

Nvidia GeForce Experience offers lots of exciting features, one of which is the in-game overlay. This feature helps monitor the performance, take screenshots, perform instant replays, and do much more. However, the feature can sometimes get glitchy and become unresponsive. So, if the Nvidia GeForce overlay is not working on...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Enable or Disable the SmartScreen Filter in Windows 10 & 11

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen is part of the Windows Security solution. It helps you protect against common threats by warning against downloading or installing potentially malicious files from other computers. SmartScreen is enabled by default in Windows. However, sometimes you may want to disable the feature if it identifies and blocks...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Are Amazon's Echo Buds Easy to Use?

When looking for wireless Bluetooth earbuds, there is a wide variety of options to select from. If you’re on a budget, and use Amazon Alexa in your home, the Echo Buds are definitely a great choice. We’ll take a closer look at the Echo Buds and how they work...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

You Don’t Need These 7 Types of Apps on Your iPhone

To a large extent, the App Store is a treasure trove of useful apps that can improve your iPhone experience. However, not every app is worth downloading as some might pose security and privacy risks, while others duplicate features already on your iPhone. This article will cover some types of...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix Excel Opening a Blank Document

Excel is a great productivity tool for almost any task included in our daily jobs, schoolwork, and work assignments. Want to turn a huge amount of data into an easy-to-understand graph? Use complicated mathematical functions?. Well, you can do that with Excel—unless Excel shows a blank doc when you open...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet lets you power the cloud securely & effectively

Empower your business to its full potential with the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet. It comes with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade already unlocked for a secure cloud workforce. Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 boasts a 10.1″ IPS 16:10 display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Plus, the 8-megapixel, world-facing camera improves the quality of conference calls. This Chrome tablet also keeps you connected with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. Best of all, when Wi-Fi is out of range, you can use the optional 4G LTE to expand your personal bandwidth. Furthermore, this device remains durable thanks to the impact-resistant body that can withstand daily wear and tear. Meanwhile, the shock-absorbent bumper on all 4 corners protects it from drops as high as 122 cm. Finally, the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protects the surface from odors, stains, and bacteria.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Capture Network Traffic in Linux With tcpdump

Linux comes equipped with a plethora of networking utilities to choose from. tcpdump is one such powerful networking tool that can capture and analyze network traffic should you need to troubleshoot network errors on Linux. Let's get hands-on with the tcpdump command and explore how to use it to capture...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Launch Apps Directly From Your Samsung Phone's Lock Screen

The Lock screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your phone. So it makes sense for there to be useful shortcuts on it in case you need to quickly do a certain task. By default, the Lock screen shortcuts on Android phones are for the Phone and the Camera apps.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy