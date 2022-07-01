How to Create a Bootable USB on Chromebook

Just like on a PC, every now and again it's good to clear out junk files on your Android phone. Clearing out the cookies and cache on your Android phone's web browser is a good way to get rid of a lot of that, as it's likely to have built up over the course of visiting many different websites every day. Whether your phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.

