Hosting a cookout on July 4? If you need menu ideas, try one festive way to add vegetables to your Fourth of July celebration, AKA a flag-themed veggie tray. Of course, barbecue has been a Fourth of July tradition for more than a century, but if you're looking to accommodate the dietary needs of all your guests, try hosting a vegan Fourth of July party with plant-based hot dogs and dairy-free pies. Clearly, there's a lot to think about if you're hosting friends and family over the holiday weekend, but you can always use the time to go out and treat yourself to a restaurant meal instead of cooking everything yourself.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO