Click here to read the full article. Corporate America has spoken up in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Since the announcement of the ruling, which eliminates protections for abortions after nearly 50 years, major companies have announced their support to help employees who could be impacted by the ruling. Retailers and brands have signed on to various levels of commitments, ranging from travel and lodging reimbursements to obtain abortions to more vague descriptions of support. Despite the almost-immediate surge in commitments, there are legal ramifications that are relevant depending on how an employer...

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO