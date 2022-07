Click here to read the full article. Dior’s latest product will help you catch a wave in style. The French house’s new bright blue surfboard, part of its home décor-focused “Maison” collection, is more than just another accessory from its Dioriviera 2022 capsule. You can actually take it into the water. The house tapped pro board-makers to help design the board, which is made in France and comes hand-finished with the house’s well-known Toile de Jouy print. It was designed as a tribute to Christian Dior himself, and takes inspiration from clothing designed by the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. The...

