MacStories Unwind: Only Murders In the Building and Loot

Major spoilers for the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things down below. The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were a lot to take in. Even before Vol. 2 was released fans were already faced with those serious Vecna-related deaths (which featured some amazing effects), and they were enough to give anyone all the feels. Also, Millie Bobby Brown -- whose character Eleven goes through a very emotional journey while taking down the evil threatening Hawkins -- found herself breaking down into tears on the set. But why?

CELEBRITIES ・ 43 MINUTES AGO