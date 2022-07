Here comes July, Sagittarius! Your life motto: Sagittarius just wants to have fun—and that could get a little more difficult at the start of the month when Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on July 1. There is a tug-of-war between following your whims and your bank account. If you’re burning through cash, this is a reminder to check in with your budget. Mars enters Taurus on July 4 and you may feel frustrated at work. This is a period of time when you’re expending your physical and mental energy, and it can impact your health. Take a personal day if you can. On the same day, Mercury enters Cancer and you’re feeling more introspective. Consider which areas of your life you need to address and think about solutions that could help quell your anxieties.

