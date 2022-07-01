ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Statesville community on edge following multiple shootings

WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 3

Blackwulfe342022
2d ago

These individuals are destroying our communities and until people stand up and turn on these monster's it's only gonna get worse. The sooner they are out of society the better, give them a chance to play their rap video lifestyle in a federal prison where their every move can be controlled. It's the only way things are gonna get better for good people.

Reply
3
Related
WBTV

Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment complex on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to Cabarrus Arms Apartments on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot shot wound. Keisha N. Wright, 26, was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Violent Crime#Statesville#The Gaston Co#Erap#Southern Comfort Inn
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 injured in High Point homicide, suspects at-large

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in High Point on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Police came to the 1200 block of Eastchester Drive at 7:07 p.m. after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman dies after being hit by train in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died after she was hit by an Amtrak train in China Grove Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WBTV. China Grove police responded to Beaver Street just before 4 p.m. After arriving, police found the body of 39-year-old Wendy Paulette Ervin. WBTV reported...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

A Cop, Killer Kitties & Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Captain Garrett Smith with Transit Police was driving down Independence Boulevard Tuesday morning in rush hour traffic when he saw something move on the side of the road. He says, “I immediately pulled over, stopped traffic, turned blue lights on, stopped everybody, ran out and saw it was a kitten.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: 1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning I-85 wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer left one person dead and two others seriously injured. The wreck happened early Saturday morning on Interstate 85 northbound, close to exit 46A. Details are limited, but video from the scene revealed a tractor-trailer was overturned and on fire.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

5 arrested in carjacking, robbery spree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — Multiple arrests have been made in a series of crimes committed in late June all connected to a carjacking, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on June 25. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked car in a parking deck on North Church Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

52-year-old Hickory man drowns in Oak Island

Oak Island, N.C. — The Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. “Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC had been pulled to shore and was being administered CPR by bystanders. Emergency Medical Personnel performed all available resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes, before pronouncing Mr. Whitley as deceased,” a press release from the Town of Oak Island said.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy