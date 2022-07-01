Statesville community on edge following multiple shootings
Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the...www.wbtv.com
Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the...www.wbtv.com
These individuals are destroying our communities and until people stand up and turn on these monster's it's only gonna get worse. The sooner they are out of society the better, give them a chance to play their rap video lifestyle in a federal prison where their every move can be controlled. It's the only way things are gonna get better for good people.
Comments / 3