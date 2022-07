RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, deputies said they were asked to keep an eye out for a suspect who could be coming into Rutherford County. Deputies were told the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Cain Wilson, had stolen a vehicle in Wilkes County and led officers from the North Wilkesboro Police Department on a chase before getting away.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO