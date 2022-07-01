Police, county attorney see uptick in DWI cases with stepped up patrols in 2022

Looking at the caseload on the Steele County Court calendar, one may notice an alarming number of concerning cases with a similar theme — driving while intoxicated.

According to Owatonna Police Department records, the OPD has already surpassed the number of DWI arrests made this year when compared to the total number in 2021. As of the end of June, Owatonna police have made 87 DWI arrests this year. In all of 2021, the arrests stopped at 85.

“We are on track to double our numbers,” said Chief Jeff Mundale. While the number is certainly concerning for Mundale, in terms of public safety, he and Capt. Josh Sorensen have reason to believe there may not be more people driving under the influence on the city roads, but instead, traffic patrol has picked up.

“Whether it’s speed enforcement or a headlight out, we stop a number of cars for different reasons,” Sorensen said. “When our officers make contact with the driver, that leads to other things, such as DWI arrests.”

Sorensen said the trend Owatonna is seeing is a progressive police force prioritizing being visible in the community, and that patrolling traffic is an important part of that visibility.

While the stats are simple — the more cars stopped, the more drunk drivers police will come across — Mundale said it’s not about catching people breaking the law so much as it’s about encouraging willful compliance.

“Only about one-third of our traffic contacts result in a citation or arrest,” Mundale said. “Our officers are heavily involved in education and seeking voluntary compliance. One of the key functions of a job as a police officer is a visual presence, and traffic enforcement and enforcing the laws are part of that.”

Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said it has not been uncommon for his office to see the amount of DWI cases ebb and flow throughout the years, but he has certainly noticed a “concerning steady stream” of them during 2022.

“I think this is one of those things that came from the pandemic, and we’re seeing it still in post-pandemic times, where more dangerous driving things, like excessive speeds and DWIs, spiked,” McIntosh said. “One of the theories behind that is, during the height of the pandemic, there were fewer people on the road, so people thought they could just get in their cars and punch it down. That’s not really the case now, but there are definitely some concerning spurts of DWIs.”

One trend both McIntosh and Sorensen were able to easily pick out was the rise in DWI arrests and cases that did not involve alcohol. Both men attributed this number to officers learning to look for signs of intoxication beyond the typical odor of alcohol, leading to more blood draws and confirmation of driving while under the influence of narcotics or other mood-altering chemicals.

“Our staff has been educated on [DWIs related to drug impairment] and have been getting more drug DWIs, adding to our total numbers,” Sorensen said.

McIntosh added his office specifically requested local law enforcement begin looking more closely into potential drug-related driving violations, and he’s been happy it has resulted in getting additional unsafe drivers off the road.

“It shouldn’t just be called an alcohol issue, because it’s anything that impairs you,” McIntosh said. “Presence is good; active law enforcement is always a good thing.”

Mundale noted this is not just an Owatonna or Steele County trend, but something that can be seen statewide.

“The statewide average fatal alcohol-related accident has a 0.21 blood alcohol content, which is not quite three times the legal limit,” he said, adding OPD follows the Toward Zero Death recommendations for adding extra enforcement times, despite not being a grant-funded program. “This has been a tough trend to pinpoint, but we do see with our data range in DWI arrests that it is directly connected to our officer activity levels.”

For both the Police Department and the county attorney’s office, both entities want to see the same thing: lower risk to public safety based on poor decision making of specific individuals.

“The risk is there, and it is so avoidable,” McIntosh said. “I can’t understand it. There’s been so much public education. We have enforcement waves and even very immediate legal consequences. It is one of the biggest head scratchers that I come across that people continue to keep driving under the influence.”

July and August are considered the most dangerous months on Minnesota roads, specifically between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturdays. Sorensen said, while extra enforcements are in place, the goal is that everyone arrives home safe.