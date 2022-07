NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Attorney General's Office is warning homeowners across the state about a scam trying to trick people into buying a fake home warranty. They said homeowners could receive a letter claiming that their current warranty policy was expiring, or could have already expired. According to the Division of Consumer Affairs, each letter has the same claim even if the homeowner never bought a home warranty.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO